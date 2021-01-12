This week's movies include 'Lupin III: The First'

Lupin III: The First

Available for streaming

GKIDS

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Writers: Richard Epcar, Monkey Punch

Producers: Takeshi Ito, Naoaki Kitajima, Koji Nozaki, et al.

Cast: Kanichi Kurita, Daisuke Namikawa, Miyuki Sawashiro, Kiyoshi Kobayashi, Kouichi Yamadera, Kotaro Yoshida, Suzu Hirose, Tatsuya Fujiwara, et. al.

Arsene Lupin III is the boastful grandson of the famous thief Arsene Lupin.

He is so boastful, in fact, that he lets the victims know ahead of time that he will be stealing from them.

Lupin III teams with renowned marksman Daisuke Jigen and, occasionally, a skilled swordsman known as Ishikawa XIII and a femme fatale known as Fujiko who happens to be his love interest.

They are constantly on the run from Inspector Zenigata.

Rated R for language throughout and some bloody violence.

Wrath of Man

At the movies

United Artists Releasing

Director: Guy Ritchie

Writers: Ivan Atkinson, Nicolas Boukhrief

Producers: Ivan Atkinson, Bill Block, Louise Killin, et. al.

Cast: Niamh Algar, Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Lyne Renée, Laz Alonso, et. al.

The plot follows H, a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week.

Rated R for strong violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual references.

Spell

Available for streaming

Paramount Players

Director: Mark Tonderai

Writer: Kurt Wimmer

Producers: Kurt Wimmer, Brian Wilkins, Gordon Gray, et. al.

Cast: Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, Lorraine Burroughs, et. al.

A man crash lands in rural Appalachia and awakens in the attic of a traditional Hoodoo practitioner.

He desperately tries to break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.

Rated R for violence, disturbing/bloody images, and language.