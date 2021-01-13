$500 reward for arrest of man with Sedona ties

SEDONA — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Jefferson E. Perales.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of Perales, you could earn a $500 cash reward.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip through yavapaisw.com. You never have to give your name.

On Aug. 23, 2015, Perales arranged to meet with a female he believed to be 16 years old for sex in the Sedona area. Perales met the subject at a Sedona Hotel and offered $80 for sexual intercourse.

Perales was subsequently arrested. Perales has since failed to appear in court.

He has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $100,000 bond for child prostitution.

Perales is described as a 33-year-old Hispanic male, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on White Bear Road in Sedona.