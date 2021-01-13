OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Jan. 13
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

$500 reward for arrest of man with Sedona ties

Jefferson E. Perales

Jefferson E. Perales

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: January 13, 2021 10:20 a.m.

SEDONA — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Jefferson E. Perales.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of Perales, you could earn a $500 cash reward.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip through yavapaisw.com. You never have to give your name.

On Aug. 23, 2015, Perales arranged to meet with a female he believed to be 16 years old for sex in the Sedona area. Perales met the subject at a Sedona Hotel and offered $80 for sexual intercourse.

Perales was subsequently arrested. Perales has since failed to appear in court.

He has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $100,000 bond for child prostitution.

Perales is described as a 33-year-old Hispanic male, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on White Bear Road in Sedona.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

$500 Silent Witness rewards offered for trio of fugitive suspects
Authorities ask for help in finding Michael William Burch
Can you help? Silent Witness seeks your help in locating fugitives
‘Catch 22’ program seeks public’s help in locating Sasha Rachel Smith
$500 reward offered for kidnapping suspect
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News