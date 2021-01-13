Clarkdale-Jerome reopens Jan. 25, opts for hybrid learning model

CLARKDALE — Clarkdale-Jerome students will return to in-person learning – should they wish – on Jan. 25.

When they do return, students will move into a two-three hybrid model through Friday, Feb. 12, the district’s governing board decided Tuesday. The hybrid model means that students will be on campus two days, off campus and utilizing the school’s virtual learning platforms the other three days.

Superintendent Danny Brown explained Wednesday that half of the district’s students will be on campus Mondays and Wednesdays, the remaining students on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“This will greatly reduce class sizes and allow us to easily social distance students in the classroom,” Brown said. “If we do have a positive case on campus, there will be very little, if any, contact tracing and quarantining as we will have students separated out in the classroom.”

As Clarkdale-Jerome splits students into the two groups, Brown said administration “will be mindful to have siblings attending school the same days, and that our special education students can get the services that they need.”

On Feb. 9, Clarkdale-Jerome School Board will decide whether to continue with the hybrid model or return to the in-person model the district employed from Sept. 14 through Dec. 17.

“The expectation is for Clarkdale-Jerome to open up into our in-person learning model,” Brown said.

Although the district’s governing board considered returning on Feb. 1, it was the COVID-19 metrics and the availability of vaccines that eventually led to reopen a week from Monday, Superintendent Danny Brown said.

Clarkdale-Jerome employees are scheduled to get their first vaccine on Jan. 19. Brown said that the board’s decision to reopen on Jan. 25 allows time “for the vaccine to begin to take affects and for our employees to begin to build up immunity.”

Brown also said that Clarkdale-Jerome School will continue to offer onsite learning opportunities during the virtual learning scheduled days.

Valley Academy, Camp Verde, Beaver Creek and Sedona-Red Rock school districts are open for both online and in-person learning.

Mingus Union is in virtual learning mode until Phase 1B of vaccinations in Yavapai County has been completed and the Arizona Department of Health Services benchmarks indicate a return to hybrid or in-person learning.

Mingus Union staff will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 on Jan. 19. The two-step vaccine process means that the second vaccine would be given no sooner than 28 days after receiving the first injection.