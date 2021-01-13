OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Jan. 13
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarkdale-Jerome reopens Jan. 25, opts for hybrid learning model

Superintendent Danny Brown said half of the district’s students will be on campus Mondays and Wednesdays, the remaining students on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “This will greatly reduce class sizes and allow us to easily social distance students in the classroom." VVN file photo

Superintendent Danny Brown said half of the district’s students will be on campus Mondays and Wednesdays, the remaining students on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “This will greatly reduce class sizes and allow us to easily social distance students in the classroom." VVN file photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: January 13, 2021 12:14 p.m.

CLARKDALE — Clarkdale-Jerome students will return to in-person learning – should they wish – on Jan. 25.

When they do return, students will move into a two-three hybrid model through Friday, Feb. 12, the district’s governing board decided Tuesday. The hybrid model means that students will be on campus two days, off campus and utilizing the school’s virtual learning platforms the other three days.

Superintendent Danny Brown explained Wednesday that half of the district’s students will be on campus Mondays and Wednesdays, the remaining students on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“This will greatly reduce class sizes and allow us to easily social distance students in the classroom,” Brown said. “If we do have a positive case on campus, there will be very little, if any, contact tracing and quarantining as we will have students separated out in the classroom.”

As Clarkdale-Jerome splits students into the two groups, Brown said administration “will be mindful to have siblings attending school the same days, and that our special education students can get the services that they need.”

On Feb. 9, Clarkdale-Jerome School Board will decide whether to continue with the hybrid model or return to the in-person model the district employed from Sept. 14 through Dec. 17.

“The expectation is for Clarkdale-Jerome to open up into our in-person learning model,” Brown said.

Although the district’s governing board considered returning on Feb. 1, it was the COVID-19 metrics and the availability of vaccines that eventually led to reopen a week from Monday, Superintendent Danny Brown said.

Clarkdale-Jerome employees are scheduled to get their first vaccine on Jan. 19. Brown said that the board’s decision to reopen on Jan. 25 allows time “for the vaccine to begin to take affects and for our employees to begin to build up immunity.”

Brown also said that Clarkdale-Jerome School will continue to offer onsite learning opportunities during the virtual learning scheduled days.

Valley Academy, Camp Verde, Beaver Creek and Sedona-Red Rock school districts are open for both online and in-person learning.

Mingus Union is in virtual learning mode until Phase 1B of vaccinations in Yavapai County has been completed and the Arizona Department of Health Services benchmarks indicate a return to hybrid or in-person learning.

Mingus Union staff will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 on Jan. 19. The two-step vaccine process means that the second vaccine would be given no sooner than 28 days after receiving the first injection.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Elementary districts stick with virtual learning
Clarkdale-Jerome surveys families on reopening concerns
Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood-Oak Creek to return to online learning
Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood-Oak Creek to consider on-site learning options
Clarkdale-Jerome to consider online learning until January
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News