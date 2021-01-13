Community events and announcements: Jan. 13, 2021

COCSD offers free developmental screenings for preschool children

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District offers free developmental screenings for preschool children between the ages of 3-5 years who live in the school district and are not receiving special education services or enrolled in kindergarten.

Screenings are typically held on a monthly basis and will check a child’s speech, motor, cognitive, adaptive and social development.

The next screening is Wednesday, Feb. 3. For an appointment, call 928-634-2191.

The Arizona Early Intervention Program also offers developmental screenings for children age birth to 3 years.

For an appointment, call 800-237-3007 or email AzEIP.Info@raisingspecialkiks.org.

League of Women Voters creates diversity, equity and inclusion committee

The League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona (LWVNA) has created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEI) and will host regular educational programming and create opportunities for policy advocacy on DEI issues as they arise.

Thursday, Feb.4, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. via ZOOM, Reverend Dr. Bernadine Lucille Lewis, director of undergraduate programs, The W. A. Franke College of Business at Northern Arizona University, will speak.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are central to the organization’s current and future success in engaging all individuals, households, communities, and policy makers in creating a more perfect democracy.

Lewis’ professional experience also includes more than 20 years in higher education and entrepreneurship as a visual and wearable arts, high-end costume, and fine jewelry retailer. Lewis is passionate about her work with business students, including a focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion programming for the college, other university departments, and the Flagstaff community.

To kick off the committee’s launch, the meeting will start with an attendee icebreaker, and include a brief on available LWV DEI resources, which can further guide and enable these critical dialogues. This program is free.

To register, email lwvna@gmail.com. The League of Women Voters is a national, non-partisan organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice.

The League influences public policy through education and advocacy without supporting or opposing political parties or candidates for elective offices.

For more information about the League of Women Voters programs, visit lwvverdevalley.com.

Democrats of the Red Rocks hold auction, Feb. 1-10

Feb. 1-10, Democrats of the Red Rocks will hold an online Auction for Change featuring items from local restaurants and shops, and unique, one-of-a- kind items. The free event is open to all.

The auction is a fundraising event to support the organization’s work registering and educating voters in the Sedona/Verde Valley area.

To preview items or for information on how to participate, visit democratsoftheredrocks.org/auction.html.

Democrats of the Red Rocks is an all-volunteer Democratic club for Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, Verde Valley and surrounding communities that welcomes all independent-minded citizens.

For more information, visit democratsoftheredrocks.org.

No Oak Creek Apples meeting in January

There will not be an Oak Creek Apples meeting in January 2021.

The Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group (OCAMUG) is exclusively an educational institution for the public on the use of Apple Computers and other iOS devices, including maintenance, security, and software applications.

OCAMUG is a 501 (c) (3) organization and donations are tax deductible. Membership in the Oak Creek Apples is open to anyone.

Thank you for your interest in and support of the OCAMUG. For more information, email oakcreekapples@gmail.com.

Installation of Riverfront Park pedestrian multi-use trail

The City of Cottonwood has contracted with Copperstate Paving & Construction to complete the Riverfront Park Pedestrian Trail project. Work began on Monday, Jan. 11.

This project will entail the installation of a decomposed granite multiuse trail along the southerly portion of Riverfront Park between 10th and 5th streets.

Residences and businesses along this project corridor will experience periods of increased noise during the project. Vehicular traffic in and out of the little league parking lot should experience minimal disruption.

Parking directly adjacent to the work area will not be permitted. There may be a need for temporary lane or road closures as work in and adjacent to 10th Street is completed.

Residences and businesses along this corridor will remain open and accessible. We ask that motorists and pedestrians follow all posted signs.

Construction will take place Monday through Thursday. The contractor will be allowed to start work at 6 a.m. and may work until 7 p.m. as allowed by the Cottonwood Municipal Code.

If you are within the active work zone limits, we ask that you park your vehicles safely and legally outside of those limits.

The City of Cottonwood understands that this may be a short-term inconvenience and we hope to work together with you in a professional and amicable manner for the long-term improvement of your neighborhood.

Rest assured that we will do everything possible to minimize the impact of our activities on your neighborhood. If you have particular concerns, such as scheduled deliveries, construction, or accessibility needs that must be addressed, call 928-340-2773. The City of Cottonwood will do everything possible to find a mutually agreeable solution.

If you have any questions regarding this notice or the trail installation project, call Project Manager Martin Smith at 928-340-2773.

Sedona wants community feedback for upcoming Posse Grounds Park master plan

The city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department wants community input via an online survey to select an option for upgrading Posse Grounds Park.

The online survey will be live through Sunday, Jan. 24 at sedonaaz.gov/possegroundsparksurvey.

In spring 2020, an extensive evaluation process was conducted in which four initial park design concepts were created based on contributions from stakeholders and community members. The next step is to select a base option and gather specific feedback and suggestions from the survey to create a master plan that ensures the park is used to its maximum potential.

The survey has the four Posse Grounds initial design concept options in order from least change to most change. Survey takers will select the design concept preferred, but must bear in mind that the more change that is listed, the more expensive it will be and that a funding source for each option will need to be identified.

For more information, call the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 928-282-7098.

Solar co-op launches for northern Arizona residents to go solar

The non-profit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has launched the Northern Arizona Solar Co-op to help area residents go solar.

The co-op will help northern Arizona homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power.

The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Flagstaff, Sedona, Coconino County and surrounding northern Arizona communities.

Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a discounted group price.

Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.

After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Solar United Neighbors provides guidance on the process but remains vendor neutral, empowering the co-op members to decide.

The county and municipal governments are partnering with SUN on the co-op to help residents go solar and meet local climate and sustainability goals.

OLLI at Yavapai College Sedona/Verde Valley offers Try Me $10 membership

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) offers educational opportunities in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

OLLI challenges its members to explore areas of interest in peer-supported and peer-directed learning.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Yavapai College Sedona/Verde Valley was founded in 2003 with a grant given by the Bernard Osher Foundation to provide learning experiences for those 50 years and better as a member-led program, organized by a volunteer council.

The $10 Try Me membership provides these benefits:

-Membership in Sedona/Verde OLLI for two semesters (winter and spring 2021)

-A la carte pricing of Sedona/Verde OLLI learning groups ($35) and workshops ($15)

-Access to Prescott OLLI’s free member workshop offerings.

Always wanted to try OLLI but never had time? With winter classes starting on Jan. 25, now is the time to do just that. Join OLLI to:

-Continue your love of learning.

-Meet people who are involved, and enthusiastic about learning.

-Share knowledge, experiences and perspectives with a learning group.

-Stimulate your mind.

-Learn and develop new skills.

-Foster new friendships through collaboration in learning groups.

-Share social activities.

-Stay active through walking, hiking and other outdoor activities when safety allows.

This special opportunity to try out lifelong learning. Register now:

-Online at yc.edu/ollisedonaverde

-Call 928-649-4275

-Email ollisv@yc.edu.

El Valle Artist Association cancels January meeting

El Valle Artist Association (EVAA) will not hold its monthly meeting in January because of the current increase in the COVID-19 in our state and county.

The Board will decide on the February meeting as it gets closer.

Meetings are usually the second Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.



If you are an artist or interested in the arts, come to the meeting when we get back on schedule. The meeting includes a business session and an art demo.

EVAA artists have the opportunity to show their work at the Cottonwood Library, Northern Arizona Rehab Center on Willard Street and Foothills Bank when it reopens.

Clare Justine Bennett was awarded first prize for her painting Ginger Jar at the Fall Art Festival at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Ginger Jar is an 18-inch x 22-inch painting in oil on canvas that compared and contrasted the textures of ceramics and fabric.

“I have been painting in oils since I was 8 years old, and professionally since 1995,” Bennett said. “I have won several awards in both New York and California and relocated to the Verde Valley in 2013, where I joined El Valle in 2019.”

El Valle is proud to serve artists in the Verde Valley, and welcomes new members and guests to our meetings to become active members.

For more information, visit elvalleartists.org or email elvallepresam13@gmail.com.

Arizona residents get free admission to state parks on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

All Arizona residents will get free admission to Arizona state parks on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance.

Fees will still apply for cave tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park, as well as tours, camping, special events and concessions.

Capacity at parks is limited to encourage social distancing, so please arrive early or call ahead. Temporary day-use closures may be in effect.

Plan your trip now by visiting AZState Parks.com/Find-A-Park.

Public comment sought on applicants for pro tem judge

CAMP VERDE – The Superior Court welcomes public comment on the applicants for the position of Judge Pro Tem, Division B, a vacancy created by the pending retirement of the Honorable Christopher L. Kottke.



The candidates for the Judge Pro Tem, Division B, are Matthew Cochran of Dewey, Joshua Fisher of Prescott, Ray Gutierrez of El Paso, Texas, Kyle Hopson of Buckeye, William Kunisch of Prescott Valley, A. Douglas LaSota of Scottsdale, David Loder of Wickenburg, Joanna Reihing of Gilbert, Paul Schlegel of Prescott, Linda Wallace of Sedona, Henry Whitmer of Prescott Valley and Adam Zickerman of Flagstaff.

Redacted copies of their resumes can be found at courts.yavapai.us/superiorcourt/Applicants.



Judge John D. Napper, presiding judge of Yavapai Superior Court, will consider comments received when deciding who to ask the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court to appoint as Judge Pro Tem. The appointment is subject to approval by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

Comments can be submitted by email to yavapaicourtadmin@courts.az.gov or by mail to the Superior Court in Yavapai County, Attn: C. Rolf Eckel, Court Administrator, 120 S. Cortez, No. 410, Prescott, AZ 86303. Include your name, phone number and email address in the message to allow follow up for clarification or additional information.

All written comments must be received by Tuesday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m. Anonymous comments will not be considered.

Give back during the MLK Weekend of Service

Join Friends of the Verde River (distanced, outdoors, and/or remotely) for the MLK Day Purdy Verde River Clean-Up and Bioblitz from Jan. 16-18.

Every year, Friends of the Verde River works to organize opportunities for the Verde River community to give back on MLK Day. With record levels of outdoor recreation throughout 2020, it is more important than ever that we get out there to clean up our watershed.

During this long weekend, there will be two ways to participate: a trash pickup, and a Bioblitz, which will allow you to put on your naturalist hat and submit observations as a citizen scientist.

Register at secure.qgiv.com/for/everegbas/event/824669?blm_aid=31232.

ACF hosts grant application workshops for local non-profits

In preparation for the 2021 grant application process, the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona and the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County will host virtual grant application workshops. The workshops will equip local organizations with preparing to apply for funding in 2021.

Attendance is mandatory for any organization wishing to apply for a grant from ACF of Sedona and/or ACF of Yavapai County this year. Topics to be discussed include an overview of the new ACF online grants center, grant guidelines, and elements of an effective application.

Representatives from nonprofits, public schools, government agencies, and tribal entities are invited to attend one of the three workshops offered. The same information will be provided at each workshop, so organizations are encouraged to attend the one that works best with their schedule.

Grant Application Workshop #1 is Friday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Grant Application Workshop #2 is Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Application Workshop #3 is Thursday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To register for a workshop, visit azfoundation.org/events. All grant workshops will be held virtually to protect the health and safety of the community.

The grant cycle will open for ACF of Yavapai County at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1 with final applications due no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. The grant cycle will open for ACF of Sedona at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 1 with final applications due no later than 4 p.m. Friday, March 19.

Staff from both the ACF of Sedona and ACF of Yavapai County offices will be in attendance to answer questions. For more information about the workshops or if you need help registering, contact ACF of Sedona’s Regional Director Jennifer Perry at JPerry@azfoundation.org or ACF of Yavapai County’s Regional Philanthropic Advisor Lisa Sahady at LSahady@azfoudation.org.

Camp Verde Library to host virtual community conversation

Join Camp Verde Community Library online at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25 for a free FRANK Talk about gender, race, class and election 2020.



Matthew Whitaker will present the program via an online Zoom meeting co-hosted by Zack Garcia from Camp Verde Community Library. Whitaker is a decorated educator, historian, author, social justice advocate, motivational speaker, and founder of the ASU Center for the Study of Race and Democracy, where he taught for 16 years.

A brief recorded video introduction is followed by a live interactive discussion with Dr. Whitaker. Participants must register to attend the event at https://conta.cc/397kXTq or by going to our Facebook page (@campverdelibrary) at facebook.com/campverdelibrary and clicking on Events to find this event and then clicking the link in the description. There is a limit of 30 participants.

FRANK Talks is an interactive community conversation program from Arizona Humanities in partnership with the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records. Attendees discuss issues of local and national importance. FRANK Talks encourage participants to weigh facts, provide the opportunity to put them in context, and consider different points of view. Learn more about FRANK Talks at azhumanities.org.

For more information, contact librarian Zack Garcia at 928-554-8390 or Zachary.Garcia@campverde.az.gov.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek needs substitute teachers

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District strives to keep its schools open for in-person learning. One of the district’s greatest challenges is having enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms when a teacher or a teacher’s aide is absent.

District leadership asks you to consider becoming a substitute.

Requirements for substitute teaching:

• Bachelor's Degree or higher

• IVP Fingerprint clearance card

• Arizona Department of Education Substitute Teaching Certificate (azed.gov)

Pay is $100 a day. If you are near to completing a Bachelor's Degree, call District Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288 for alternative methods.

If you do not have the degree and still want to help as a support substitute, requirements are:

• IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card

• Pay is minimum wage

If interested, contact District Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288.

Political Book Club invites members

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (formerly Greater Verde Valley) begins the sixth year of its political book club on Saturday, Jan. 30. New participants are invited to join. The only requirement is that you read the book.

The Political Book Club meets online on ZOOM from 1-3 p.m. the last Saturday of the month. Everyone has an opportunity to comment on the book, and to participate in a general discussion of the issues raised by the book. The selection for Jan. 30 is Let the People Pick The President: The Case for Abolishing the Electoral College by Jesse Wegman.

For February, the selection is 10 Lessons for a Post Pandemic World, by Fahreed Zakaria, For March, the selection is Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson.



Launched in January 2016, the goal of the political book club is to provide another way for citizens to become informed about government and history and to increase their participation in our democracy. This is consistent with the mission of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona which is to empower voters and defend democracy.

The League envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate. The League is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. The League does not support or oppose political parties or candidates for elective offices.



For more information, contact Barbara Litrell at 928-300-5839 or blitrell@aol.com.

Leisurely slideshow from Clarkdale Museum

A new narrated slideshow is available for viewing at the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum’s website, Clarkdalemuseum.org.

Click on the Resource tab, then Video Slideshows and choose Clarkdale Smelter Worker Recreation. You’ll be treated to almost 10 minutes of vintage photos of such bygone Clarkdale icons as the golf course, Peck’s Lake and the movie theater. Sports teams are prominent as are holiday celebrations. A lively narration accompanies the photos and tells the story of leisure times gone by.

This presentation is one of the many resources available at the museum’s website. Explore the extensive collection of yearbooks and see what businesses bought advertisements.



Peruse the First Friday presentations to hear some of the fascinating personal stories that make up Clarkdale’s history. Read the newsletter. And join us. The membership form is available on the website.

Two-year camping closure along State Route 260, Salt Mine Road

For the next two years, recreation officials on the Verde Ranger District will implement a special camping closure for areas along State Route 260 and Salt Mine Road.



Over the past few years, dispersed camping in these areas, as well as high use have caused significant resource damage to soil and water quality.

Abandoned property, trash, and sanitation issues have also created an unsafe environment for other forest users and continued resource degradation.



To address these issues on the Verde Ranger District, forest officials have issued a two-year temporary closure to include the following three restricted areas:

Restricted Area 1: Includes all National Forest System (NFS) lands, roads, and trails within one and half miles terminating at the Forest Boundary (Verde River) east of State Route 260, Salt Mine Road, and NFS Road 574, beginning at the intersection of State Route 260 and Prairie Lane in Cottonwood, then following southeast to Salt Mine Road, then following Salt Mine Road west and south to its junction with NFS Road 574, then following NFS Road 574 south to a point one mile south of its intersection with NFS Road 334 in Camp Verde, then following east to the Beasley Flat Day Use Area at the Verde River (Verde District Boundary).

Restricted Area 2: Includes all NFS lands, roads, and trails within 4.5 miles west of State Route 260, beginning at West Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood, following southeast to Interstate 17.

Restricted Area 3: Includes all NFS lands, roads, and trails within three miles west of State Route 260, beginning at the intersection of State Route 60 and Interstate 17, then following southeast to Salt Mine Road, then following Salt Mine Road southeast to its intersection with NFS Road 574, then following NFS Road 574 south to a point one mile south of the intersection of NFS Road 574 with FR334 in Camp Verde.

Over the next two years, the district will analyze current dispersed camping corridors, areas of overuse and look at the long-term management of these areas. This process will provide opportunity for public involvement and input.

The closure order and map can be viewed online at fs.usda.gov/detail/prescott/notices/?cid=FSEPRD872589.

For more information, contact the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Verde Valley libraries host editorial cartooning virtual event for teens

Teen librarians in Camp Verde and Cottonwood invite teens across the Verde Valley to express their voices and opinions through editorial cartoons.

Jan Marc Quisumbing, cartoonist, illustrator, and Cottonwood Public Library’s teen librarian, will teach a virtual cartooning workshop from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 on Zoom.

Meeting ID: 8129360 6182. Passcode: 607319.

Fifteen drawing kits are available at each library on a first-come, first-serve basis. Teens are encouraged to pick up a drawing kit, participate in the cartooning workshop, and return their drawings to their respective libraries for display.

Unlike the news, editorial cartoons are meant to be biased, poking fun at current events or get people talking. They give the cartoonist an opportunity to share opinions or make a point about topics that can sometimes be difficult to talk about.

For more information contact Camp Verde Teen Librarian Zack Garcia at 928-554-8390 or Cottonwood Teen Librarian Jan Marc Quisumbing at 928-340-2787.

This editorial cartooning workshop is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library Jan. 16 through Feb. 27.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America has been made possible at Camp Verde Community Library by Arizona Humanities Council. Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide and is based on an exhibition by the National Museum of American History. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.

City of Cottonwood seeks members for Historic Preservation Commission

The City of Cottonwood seeks applicants to fill two seats on its Historic Preservation Commission, each for a full three-year term.

This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. At least one of the two available seats must be filled by a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.

The Commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city. The two members whom need not be residents of the city must have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, such as owning real property, owning a business, employment within the city limits, or based on any other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required.

The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the City of Cottonwood.

The Commission also reviews development within historic districts, maintains the local historic properties inventory, and assists with designating historic landmarks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

For more information about the Commission, call Jim Padgett at 928-634-5505, x 3320.

City of Cottonwood seeks members for Planning and Zoning Commission

The City of Cottonwood seeks applicants to fill one seat on its seven-member Planning and Zoning Commission for a full three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. Commission members must live in Cottonwood within the incorporated city limits.

Commissioners are responsible for the review of land use proposals (such as conditional use permits, zoning, subdivisions, code amendments and other special planning projects), as well as issues pertaining to architectural style, building design/materials, colors, landscaping, signs, etc.

Preference will be given to applicants with a design-related background, training or experience, including architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, planning or fine arts.

The Commission typically meets once a month. However, meetings may take place as needed as part of a public hearing process. On-going attendance is essential.

Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

For more information, please call Scott Ellis at 928-634-5505 x 3321.

City of Cottonwood seeks members for Personnel Board

The Cottonwood City Council seeks candidates to fill one seat on its Personnel Board. This seat is for a two-year term which will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

The five member board is made up of two citizens at large, who are appointed by the City Council, and three City employees elected by the employees of the City, who all serve two-year terms.

The purpose of Cottonwood’s Personnel Board is to hear appeals of employees’ grievances, disciplinary actions, and dismissals in accordance with City policy and the policies set forth in the employee manual.

The Personnel Board is also active in employee recognition programs.

If you are a resident of the City of Cottonwood interested in serving your community in this capacity, please consider volunteering. Commission/board member applications are available at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or online at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

City of Cottonwood seeks applicants for Public Safety Personnel Board

The City of Cottonwood Public Safety Personnel Board is seeking applicants to fill a voluntary, non-paid position as a voting member for a four-year term.

The Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Board for the City of Cottonwood administers the police and fire departments’ retirement system benefits, approves new members into the system, hears and takes action on retirement and disability claims, and analyzes annual reports with respect to the administration of the system.

Commission/board member applications are available at the Human Resources office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or at cottonwoodaz.gov/368/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Craft show at Verde River Resort

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, Verde River Resort will host a craft show at 1472 Horseshoe Bend, Camp Verde.



Admission is free. There will be a large variety of crafts, everything from beaded items, crocheted and knitted items, wooden toys and various quilted and other sewn items.

For more information, email declue10@aol.com.

Diabetes prevention program information sessions

University of Arizona’s Cooperative Extension offers the National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP) across the state.

The DPP is a 12-month lifestyle change program shown to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. This diabetes prevention program can help you lose weight, become more physically active, and reduce stress. With this program, you get:

-A proven program to prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes

-A CDC-approved curriculum and trained lifestyle coach

-Support from others like you as you learn new skills

Join one the following information sessions via Zoom to learn more about the program and to find out if you are eligible. Please note that you only need to attend one of the offered sessions:

Jan. 13 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m., and Jan. 14 from noon-1 p.m.

Email Rebecca Serratos, trained lifestyle coach, for more information, including the Zoom link: rebeccaserratos@arizona.edu.

Persons with a disability may request reasonable accommodation, such as a sign language interpreter, by contacting Lydia Watts at 928-445-6590, x221. Requests should be made as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodation.

Sedona Camera Club hosts Adventures in Light webinar

At 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, Sean Bagshaw will present “Adventures in Light” and “An Introduction To The Power Of Luminosity Masks” via webinar at the Sedona Camera Club’s monthly meeting.



The meeting will be held online due to COVID-19 concerns. Guests may attend two meetings before joining. Email programchair@sedonacameraclub.org to obtain a link to register for the webinar.



Club activities include monthly meetings and monthly critiques. Visit sedonacameraclub.org for more information. Membership is $35 per year.

MATFORCE classes focus on good mental health

In January, MATFORCE will offer webinars focused on ways to take care of yourself.

Tackling subjects like loneliness, self-care, and stigma, January classes will cover a myriad of topics to help support good mental health and positive coping mechanisms through these trying times.

Below is a list of classes offered and how to register:

True Self Care: Avoiding Burnout for Parents, 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13

This webinar for parents will discuss the importance of self-care and how to create and use a self-care plan to prevent burnout. Free registration, email matforce@cableone.net or call 928-708-0100.

Community Coach Training, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16

Volunteer to be a community coach for a person returning to the community from incarceration. Mentoring has proven to be successful in reentry programs. Make a difference in your community and have a positive impact on someone’s life.

Learn needed skills for working one-on-one to help provide referrals, emotional support, and resources for individuals returning to the community from incarceration. No experience, prior qualifications or education is needed.

Email the Yavapai Reentry Project, a project of MATFORCE, to register at info@YavapaiReentryProject.org or call 928-708-0100.

Stigma: A Conversation from All Points of View. A two-part series of panel discussions on stigma

-A Panel Discussion on Substance Use Disorder, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19

Stigma is one of the barriers people face when seeking treatment for problem substance use. People often experience stigma from their own family members, friends, co-workers, and even the healthcare workers where treatment is offered.

Join panel members as they share a 360-degree view of stigma surrounding someone seeking treatment for substance use. Panelists will include a parent, child, spouse or partner, and the individual who sought treatment.

Register at info@matforceaz.org. For more information, visit matforce.org/events, email matforce@cableone.net or call 928-708-0100.

-A Panel Discussion on Incarceration, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26

Research shows that people returning from incarceration are one of the most stigmatized groups in society. They face many hardships once they are released. Being stigmatized as an ex-offender is a major barrier to successful community reintegration and reestablishing their life.

Join panel members as they share a 360-degree view of stigma surrounding someone returning to the community after incarceration. Panelists will include a parent, child, spouse or partner, and the individual who was incarcerated.

Register at info@matforceaz.org. For more information, visit matforce.org/events, email matforce@cableone.net or call 928-708-0100.

Precept Revelation

Wednesdays from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. beginning Jan. 13, women are invited to study the book of Revelation through Precept.

Since 1970, Precept has equipped small group Bible study leaders who can help you discover the truth of scripture for yourself, but not by yourself.

This women’s Precept Bible study will be held at the Koeppe home, 1300 E. Regge Way, Cottonwood.

Go to Precept.org to order workbook.

Email Kay_tee_did@hotmail.com for more information.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Arizona Humanities Council presents Voices and Votes: Democracy in America from Saturday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government of, by and for the people, and how each generation since continues to question how to form a more perfect union.

Camp Verde Community Library, in partnership with League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley has been chosen by the AZ Humanities Council to host the exhibit as part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.

The exhibition has toured five communities in Arizona and will end at the Camp Verde Library in 2021 with the last chance to view it locally.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country.

From revolution and suffrage, to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story – the story of democracy in America.

Exhibition sections highlight the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

Voices and Votes features historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

I Am an American Too: History of American Indian Voting Rights, is a local poster exhibit designed to accompany the Arizona tour of the Voices and Votes exhibit. Sponsored by League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley it helps tell the story of Indian voting rights in Arizona and the United States.

Designed for small-town museums, libraries and cultural organizations, Voices and Votes will serve as a community meeting place for conversations about democracy, the freedoms and responsibilities of citizens of all ages and walks of life, participating in government.

With the support and guidance of AZ State Humanities council, Camp Verde Community Library has developed complementary exhibits and will host virtual programs to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.

Visit museumonmainstreet.org, cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380 for more information.

Volunteers needed for Cornville Vision 2032 project

In January, the Cornville Community Association (CCA) will begin work on a new Cornville Vision Statement that, along with statements from other Yavapai County communities, will become tools to start discussions for the County Comprehensive Plan process, which will take two years.

Volunteers are now needed to serve on a Cornville Vision 2032 working group, which will work with the CCA Planning & Zoning Committee and Board of Directors, to come up with a statement created by the residents to describe their vision of the Cornville community and how it would like to develop over the next 10 years.

Association members (Cornville residents and property owners) who have an active interest in the community and are willing to give time and energy to the task are welcome to join the group.

The visioning process will involve intense work for three to four months, beginning in January. Judy Miller, longtime CCA member and chair of the 2005 Cornville Community Plan committee, will coordinate the project.

Computer skills are required and knowledge of information technology desired. Creativity will be needed to fully involve the public via internet, small groups, and individual outreach. Comprehensive contact lists need to be developed and information gathered.

A community survey, in cooperation with Yavapai County, will be an important part of the process. The product is to be a 10-to 12-page vision statement covering eight planning elements: land use, transportation, water, open space, energy, environment, cost of development, and growth areas.

The initial document, which may still evolve and be adjusted over time, needs to be submitted to Yavapai County by April or May.

To become a part of the Cornville Vision 2032 working group, e-mail Judy Miller at ccadirector3@gmail.com or call 928-649-1916.

Christmas tree drop-off

Free of charge, the City of Cottonwood will accept Christmas trees for disposal through Jan. 31.

Trees must be dropped off at the City of Cottonwood’s Reclaimed Water Fill Station, at 1480 W. Mingus Ave., adjacent to the Public Works yard.

The drop off site will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please follow the signs to the site. All lights and decorations must be removed from the trees before they are dropped off.

Any questions, call the Cottonwood Public Works Department at 928-634-8033.

Friends of the Verde announces third Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Join Friends of the Verde River at its third annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival, to be held virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.

Enjoy an evening of entertainment and connect with others, and watch films that feature the people, places, wildlife and initiatives making a splash in modern conservation today.

Although festival organizers have curated a lineup that relates deeply to the Friends of the Verde River mission here on the Verde, that lineup also takes place against a global backdrop.

Watch and learn about the threats and challenges, as well as the triumphs and joys, of habitat restoration, river conservation, environmental protection, and more.

For more information or to register for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, visit verderiver.org.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.