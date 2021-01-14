Police: Wanted man stole U-Haul, assaulted woman
COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating Jonathan Sterling Mansfield.
Mansfield, 35, is charged with auto theft and assault. He now has a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant with no bond stemming from the above charges
If you provide information leading to Mansfield’s arrest, you could earn a $500 cash reward as part of the Yavapai County Silent Witness program.
To earn your reward, you must call Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip through yavapaisw.com.
All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.
Mansfield is described as a white male, 6-feet tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in Eastlake, Ohio, on Lakeshore Boulevard.
In September 2018, Mansfield stole a pickup truck from a U-Haul location in Sedona. A Cottonwood police officer located the pickup, pulling a trailer in the area of Main and Cochise Streets, and observed Mansfield, who was in the driver’s seat, hitting a female passenger in the head multiple times.
The officer pulled the truck over, but Mansfield then got out and fled on foot. After a foot pursuit, Mansfield was taken into custody.
