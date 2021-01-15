AZ COVID-19 infections, deaths at unprecedented highs

As Arizona moves into Phase 1B of its vaccination protocol, COVID-19 infections and deaths are at unprecedented highs in the Grand Canyon State.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 9,146 new cases and 185 deaths Friday morning. That pushes January’s cumulative totals for the month to 127,919 cases and 2,025 deaths.

In addition, Arizona’s cumulative positive-test ratio has climbed yet another notch, now standing at 13.6% since testing began a year ago. Arizona hospital critical care bed capacity is holding steady at 92%.



Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-So far in January 2021, 127,919 cases and 2,025 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

-So far in January, 9,137 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 8,222 of the state’s 11,040 deaths. There have been 1,601 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 407,631 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 87,687 cases.

-Pinal County, 36,122 cases.

-Yuma County, 32,349 cases.

-Mohave County, 16,397 cases.

-Yavapai County, 14,398 cases.

-Coconino County, 13,616 cases.

-Navajo County, 13,090 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 3.56 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 13.6%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (293,160), with 505 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 85,836 times with 8,222 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

We will update this story with the latest Verde Valley and Yavapai County information when it becomes available later today.

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center Friday reported 24 COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 60 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 63 positive tests with 15 results pending. FMC has admitted 205 patients; 35 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 23.4 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 389,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 93.3 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 2 million deaths and 51.5 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Jan. 15, 2021 – 658,186 cases and 11,040 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.