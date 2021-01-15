OFFERS
House fire extinguished in Old Town

No one was injured during a house fire in Old Town on Thursday morning. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: January 15, 2021 9:37 a.m.

COTTONWOOD -- Smoke and fire was showing when Cottonwood firefighters arrived to house fire early Thursday morning in Old Town.

“Fire crews operated offensively and extinguished the fire,” explained Cottonwood Fire Chief Ron Sauntman. No one was injured and the fire remains under investigation at this time.

The renter of the house on North Catclaw Street was displaced by the fire and has received support from a local organization, he said.

The damage was moderate from the fire, he added. Electric power was shut off to the house.

“Damage from the fire was confined to the underside of the home and one exterior wall which created a requirement for firefighters to cut portions of the floor and gables in order to extinguish the fire,” Sauntman said.

Crews from the Verde Valley Fire District and the Verde Valley Ambulance were on scene with Cottonwood Fire. They responded to the call at 7:30 a.m.

North Catclaw Street in Old Town section is on a small side-street off West Pinal Street, off Main Street.

