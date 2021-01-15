House fire extinguished in Old Town
COTTONWOOD -- Smoke and fire was showing when Cottonwood firefighters arrived to house fire early Thursday morning in Old Town.
“Fire crews operated offensively and extinguished the fire,” explained Cottonwood Fire Chief Ron Sauntman. No one was injured and the fire remains under investigation at this time.
The renter of the house on North Catclaw Street was displaced by the fire and has received support from a local organization, he said.
The damage was moderate from the fire, he added. Electric power was shut off to the house.
“Damage from the fire was confined to the underside of the home and one exterior wall which created a requirement for firefighters to cut portions of the floor and gables in order to extinguish the fire,” Sauntman said.
Crews from the Verde Valley Fire District and the Verde Valley Ambulance were on scene with Cottonwood Fire. They responded to the call at 7:30 a.m.
North Catclaw Street in Old Town section is on a small side-street off West Pinal Street, off Main Street.
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- Obituary: Charlotte Reynolds-Petrusich, 1954-2020
- Goat Fire, near State Route 260, contained to 28 acres
- 578 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County over weekend; 101 in Cottonwood
- $500 reward for arrest of man with Sedona ties
- Next COVID-19 vaccine tier to begin this week
- Airplane stolen at Cottonwood Airport
- Cottonwood takes new look at ‘Rough Cuts’ purchase
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- YRMC-Prescott at 111% capacity; hospital strives to answer COVID-19 demand, other care needs
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Yavapai County slated to get COVID vaccines next week
- Drunken man punches deputy at scene of car wreck
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Cottonwood remains most infectious COVID-19 community in Verde Valley
- Officer, suspect injured in confrontation at Sedona Airport
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: