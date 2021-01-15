OFFERS
Obituary: Gene Fenstermacher, 1939-2020

Originally Published: January 15, 2021 4:59 p.m.

Gene Fenstermacher was born on September 26, 1939 and died on December 8, 2020 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Westcott Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements.

