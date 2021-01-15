Obituary: Linda Louise Martinez, 1963-2020

In Loving Memory, Linda Louise Martinez (Jung) Our beloved wife, mother, NeeNee, sister, aunt and friend, Linda Louise Martinez (Jung) passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, after an exceptionally courageous 5 year battle with ovarian cancer.

She entered eternal rest with Jesus on January 8th, 2021, at the age of 57.

Linda was born on July 3rd, 1963 in Mobridge, So. Dakota to Art and Louise Jung. She was the second youngest of 7 children, enjoying a story-book beginning in the small town of Selby, So. Dakota. She graduated from Selby High School in 1983 and then relocated to Lakeside, Arizona, seeking adventure with her sister, Christie and her growing family.

It is there where she met the love of her life, Eddie Martinez. After years of courtship, her siblings realized the two were desperately in love and welcomed the young man with two daughters into their close-knit family. They were married in Lakeside in 1989, where they spent their early years. They later invested in the Big-O-Tires franchise where opportunity brought them to Cottonwood, Arizona, in 1990, where they lived to this day.



All who knew Linda understood that her life revolved around her family and those with whom she considered family. Biologic connections were of no consequence. She was a dedicated AYSO coach to her girls, active PTO member, and helped raise many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.





Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in her surviving family: adoring husband, Eddie Martinez of Cottonwood; daughters, Amanda (Jeremy) Phillips of Cottonwood, Nichole (Chris) Ogden of Clarkdale, Arizona, Drs. Kristi (Erik) Hustak of Friendswood, Texas, Jacqueline (Charlie) Judd of Friendswood, Texas, and Bethany (Tyler) Allerdings of Cottonwood; siblings, Raymond (Barb) Jung of Rapid City, So. Dakota, Susan (Melvin) Melton of Pinedale, Ariz., Christie (Tim) Allerdings of Cottonwood, James (Carman) Jung of Norfolk, Neb., Cecilia (Scott) Kolthoff of Viborg, So. Dakota, and Laurel (Larue) Moak of Selby, So. Dakota; grandchildren, Trenton Hustak, Kaidynce Phillips, Tatum Hustak, Kaleb Phillips, Ryland Ogden, Waylon Ogden, Hazel Hustak, Raegan Rose Phillips, Presley Ogden and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends that were like family.

She is preceded in death by parents Art and Louise Jung and in-laws, Frank and Helen Martinez.





A private Celebration of a Life well lived was held on Saturday January 16th, 2021 at the Martinez residence, following her cremation.

Donations on her behalf can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (give.ocrahope.org).





Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.



Information provided by survivors.