Obituary: Paula Jordan, 1971-2020
Originally Published: January 15, 2021 4:55 p.m.
Paula Jordan was born on December 8, 1971 and died on November 3, 2020 in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, of Prescott, Arizona is handling the final arrangements.
