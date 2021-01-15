Obituary: Rosalie Ann Larson, 1941-2021
Originally Published: January 15, 2021 4:51 p.m.
Rosalie Ann Larson was born December 1, 1941 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and passed away January 8, 2021 in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Greer’s Mortuary in Sedona, Arizona.
