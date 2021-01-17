Marijuana consumption in Arizona went up 27% in 2020
Originally Published: January 17, 2021 11:34 a.m.
Most Read
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- Police: Wanted man stole U-Haul, assaulted woman
- $500 reward for arrest of man with Sedona ties
- Obituary: Charlotte Reynolds-Petrusich, 1954-2020
- Goat Fire, near State Route 260, contained to 28 acres
- Next COVID-19 vaccine tier to begin this week
- Maricopa judge: initial subpoenas probably moot
- 578 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County over weekend; 101 in Cottonwood
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- YRMC-Prescott at 111% capacity; hospital strives to answer COVID-19 demand, other care needs
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Cottonwood remains most infectious COVID-19 community in Verde Valley
- Officer, suspect injured in confrontation at Sedona Airport
- Camp Verde man indicted on second-degree murder charge; accused of killing son
- Medical examiner working to determine identity of body found in Beaver Creek
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: