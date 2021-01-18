The Fit Life: women can never get enough magnesium

Most women do not get enough of it…

It makes us relax better, contributes to decreased levels of anxiety, and it also keeps those cramps away. It makes our muscles stronger, makes us feel energetic at daytime and helps us to fall asleep at night.

And for the best absorption, it should be consumed together with calcium.

What am I talking about? Magnesium!

Without Mg, our muscles cannot get the energy from all the wonderful, healthy foods that we consume. Mg is crucial in daily energy metabolism.

Magnesium also keeps inflammation at bay, meaning that it might be a factor in inflammatory-related diseases and cancer prevention.

Typically, it is recommended to get about 310-320 mg of it a day, but if you train hard, stick to the higher numbers, such as about 600 mg a day.

Dark green, leafy veggies, nuts, grains, cocoa, amaranth and seeds are all great source of Mg.

Almonds, kale and quinoa have a great balance of Mg and Ca, one relaxing the muscles, the other contracting them.

Remember to aim at organic sources! Especially dark green leafy veggies are easy to contaminate, if not grown organic. Aim at as much organic sources as you can, especially when you eat the whole veggie/fruit or eat it with the skin, versus peel/remove the shell.

Try not to take more than 50% of your magnesium from supplements.

