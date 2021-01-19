Adventures in Light: Introduction to the Power Of Luminosity Masks

Professional photographer Sean Bagshaw will present to the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, his two part online presentation will be via a Sedona Camera Club webinar.

Sean Bagshaw is a landscape and travel photographer, photography educator and experience junkie based in Ashland, Oregon.

• Adventures in Light: light is perhaps the most important element in photography. In outdoor photography, we are at the whim of the available natural light. Being a student of light, intimately knowing the different kinds of lighting situations and understanding how they impact our photographs is essential. Sean will share what he has learned about searching out and recognizing types of light in the landscape and how they can be used to elevate our images.

• An Introduction To The Power Of Luminosity Masks: the more fine control we have over image adjustments the better we are able to create high-quality results and achieve our creative vision. In Photoshop, our skill at creating masks largely determines how much control we can have.

Pixel-based masks, such as luminosity masks, represent the highest form of mask making. Sean will explain what luminosity masks are, how they are made and ways they can be used to make very fine, nuanced and natural image adjustments.

Sean started his full-time photography career in 2004; before that he taught middle school science. He began taking photos in college to record and share his adventures on rock climbs and mountaineering expeditions.

Over time his photography evolved from documentary to creative. Now he spends a lot of his time chasing light, sleeping in a van, eating bad food and avoiding showers.

Photography has provided Sean with some wonderful opportunities. At the top of the list are being a member of the photography team Photo Cascadia and working with Tony Kuyper, the luminosity mask pioneer.

These talented folks are his travel companions, business partners, close friends and constant inspiration.

When he’s not creating, Sean enjoys teaching and sharing what he knows about photography and image developing with others. He teams up with fellow Photo Cascadia members leading workshops around the world. He also teaches digital image developing classes, lectures and offers Photoshop video tutorials through his website and YouTube channel.

The silver lining of the COVID-19 “cloud” is that the online format enables Sedona Camera Club to host high profile photographers from around the United States. The club will have five to seven online meetings in 2020-2021; when the COVID situation permits, the club will return to face-to-face meetings.

Upcoming speakers include Adam Schallau, Dawn Kish and Brenda Tharp.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free to members. Guests may attend two meetings before joining. Email programchair@sedonacameraclub.org to obtain a link to register for the webinar.

Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills.

Membership costs $35 for the whole year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to sedonacameraclub.org.