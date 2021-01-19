New vibe for Chill on the Hill at Sound Bites Grill

Experience ‘Chill on the Hill’ and the ‘new vibe’ at Sound Bites Grill every Thursday Night.

Groove to the beat of Eric Miller and Adriel Zang, as they perform live on stage from 6-9 p.m. in the Celebrity Showroom.

Miller is a romantic Latin guitarist, and a local favorite. After traveling throughout France, Italy, England, and Ireland, he learned and experienced each nation’s culture and beautiful music. It was when he arrived in Spain that he fell in love with the art of Flamenco guitar.

Best known for his Latin Jazz music, Miller has written numerous songs and has many albums. He has also written music for film and television.

Zang is a percussionist and multi-talented drummer who really brings the beat to Sound Bites Grill.

These two set the perfect mood to chill-out, as they fill the air with World Beat & Brazilian Groove Fusion - playing original songs, as well as popular covers you will know and love.

Friday night from 7-10 p.m., it’s ‘Jazz on the Rocks’ with Chris Counelis on saxophone and David Vincent Mills on keys.

Chris Counelis grew up surrounded by jazz and Big Band music. He studied at Berklee College of Music while still in high school and attended the University of North Texas for four years majoring in jazz performance. You don’t have to go to Boston to hear him at Berklee or Denton to hear him in Texas. Chris has made it easy on all of us — he moved to Sedona, so he performs surrounded by the red rocks.

David Vincent Mills on keyboard is a jazz pianist, composer, recording artist and producer. As a solo artist, Mills performs original compositions and his arrangements of jazz standards and contemporary classics.

Saturday from 7-10 p.m., enjoy a second helping of Jazz with the Chris Counelis Jazz Quartet. Enjoy an evening of sizzling progressive jazz grooves by this fantastic jazz band featuring Chris Counelis on saxophone, David Vincent Mills on keyboard; Troy Perkins on bass, and Kevin McQuaid on drums.

Troy Perkins is the most versatile and sought-after bass playing musician in the Verde Valley. His father was a bass player and composer, so Perkins was raised with a bow in his hand. Additionally, Troy makes bass guitars; his list of his talents is quite long.

Kevin McQuaid is a super talented and versatile drummer. Whether it be jazz, rock, or acoustic ensemble, McQuaid is the go-to percussionist adding the right beat to the Quartet.

Not to be missed is Sunday Jazz Brunch with the smooth sounds of Solomon Morris on guitar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Pinon Pointe in uptown Sedona.

For more information and reservations call 928-282-2713 or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com.

Venue is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 9pm; Friday and Saturday nights till 10 p.m. and Sundays 9a.m. to 9 p.m.