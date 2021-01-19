Sedona Arts Academy presents Wine 101 with Steve Bailey

Sedona Arts Academy announces Wine 101 – The Pacific Wine Zone with Steve Bailey, The Mayor of Wine Jan. 19 and Herschell Turner Show and Art Exhibit on Jan. 27.

SAA is located in The Collective Sedona in the Village of Oak Creek.

Wine 101 - Pacific Wine Zone, is a wine-tasting, and education class presented by Steve Bailey, The Mayor of Wine.

Bailey has been in the wine business for more than 30 years. He is a Certified Sommelier by the Court of Master Sommeliers, and a Certified Specialist of Wine. His is also certified as an Italian Wine Specialist and holds a Level 3 certification with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET).

The Wine 101 course will include education about understanding wine, including varietal types, and how to select the proper wine. Bailey will discuss everything from selecting a glass and opening the wine to how to taste it, assess it, serve it and preserve it.

Wine 101 takes place on Jan. 19 from 4-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person and include a charcuterie board, a free wine glass and six Oregon, Washington and California wines in the tasting.

SAA will be following COVID-19 guidelines, so attendance is limited to 20 people. Social distancing and appropriate face masks are required. Tickets may be purchased in advance at bit.ly/WineTasting21 or by calling 860-705-9711.

• Jan. 27, 4 p.m. until 6 :30 p.m., SAA presents an Art show and Exhibit by Herschell Turner : The Sights, Sounds and Tastes of the African American Experience.

Artist - Herschell C. Turner, Grand Rapids Michigan, Age 82, now blind is a treasure to the American fabric of this great nation. Herschell C Turner, born in the late ‘30s, grew up in the 1950s and 60s experiencing, first-hand the Jim Crow racism of pre-civil-rights America. His favorite subjects are Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr and other activists.

His works focus on the African ethnicity, African Americans as jazz musicians, activists, sports heroes, comedians and entertainers painting a vivid picture of contemporary history. He was also known to take requests, such as his Tina Turner or Chaka Khan portraits for a friend.

Herschell’s friends include The Oscar Robertson high school competitors in Michigan and Nebraska, where Herschell was All Big 8 player and drafted by Syracuse Nationals of the ABA as a point guard (and one of the first black professional basketball players). Word is, he was a mean point guard with same mentality of a Michael Jordan. Turner also played for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Many of his longtime friends were pickup basketball players from the local community center (from his younger years), and those he mentored over his lifetime.

His dedication to justice and universal human rights led him to accept community leadership roles, directing most of his attention to improving lives and opportunities of those lives reflected in the way his own began.

SAA will be following COVID-19 guidelines, so attendance is limited to 35 people. Social distancing and appropriate face masks are required. Proceeds from this event will help benefit future performances and workshops at SAA.

This event will be Facebook live event. Artwork will be available for sale. Art Show Exhibit dates - Jan. 27 to Feb. 14. Media Night - Jan. 27. The online show dates are to be determined.

Website - herschellturnerartwork.com. Suggested donation $20 per person and may be purchased at http://bit.ly/hturner2021 or by calling 860-705-9711.



Added bonus, attend this event and get a special discounted ticket for the February Black History production of Bee Luther Hatchee by Thomas Gibbons.

All events will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. Due to COVID-19 considerations, audiences are limited to 35 persons and social distancing and appropriate face masks are required.

For additional information or to book your tickets by phone, please call 860-705-9711.Sedona Arts Academy has additional events to offer as well.

• Jan. 20, a free Gaia belly dancing class taught by Gabriela Lucejko Wednesday evening 6-7p.m. Come and see what belly dancing all is about. For more information, call (928) 963-0758. Other classes will follow in February.

• Andrea Ferazz and Sam Jay will hosts Open Mic Night from 6-10 p.m. every Sunday. Bring your favorite poems, music, originals or from your favorite authors, to share. The suggested donation for participants is $10.

• Wine and Paint classes hosted by local artist Alisse Garn are held every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The $35 fee includes all of your painting supplies.

• In February, SAA will host Emerson Theater Collaborative’s production of Bee Luther Hatchee by Thomas Gibbons. Show dates: Feb 5-14. In-Theater and On Demand. Watch the show anytime from anywhere.

The star-studded cast is as follows: Los Angeles actor Quartay Denaya from the Mountaintop and Vivian’s Music 1969 joins us for this riveting production.

Phoenix actors Racquel McKenzie, and James Yaw who fabulous performance from Alabama Story returns along with Rimrock actor Audrey Young.

Sedona local, Larry Cohen makes his debut with the Emerson Theater Collaborative’s production of Bee Luther Hatchee.

For more information: Go2etc.org or by calling (860) 705-9711. Tickets are now on sale.

This production is funded in part by AZ Humanities and Thrivent Financial. There will be two after show discussions of this production moderated by Dr. Andrea Christelle of Sedona Philosophy.com and Dr. Bernadine Lucille Lewis director of Undergraduate Programs for the W.A. Franke College of Business.