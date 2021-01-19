Sour Fire remains at 1,200 acres, 20% containment
Rain in forecast expected to help with blaze, south of Cherry
YAVAPAI COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a smoke report on Sunday, Jan. 17, that turned out to be one of Yavapai County’s first notable wildfires of 2021.
As of early Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Sour Fire has charred 1,200 acres in an area north of State Route 169 and just east of Cherry Creek Road, according to Prescott National Forest.
The fire is burning brush and grass and is also only about four miles west of I-17. It remained at 20% containment, with rain in the forecast and firefighters hoping to make further progress Tuesday.
Monday, firefighters reported minimal fire behavior and no growth.
Firefighters from Prescott National Forest, Copper Canyon Fire Department and Central Arizona Medical and Fire worked until 10 p.m. Sunday conducting burnout operations east of Cherry Creek Road, south of Forest Road 96 and north of State Route 169.
This was an effort to keep the fire from moving north of Forest Road 96 toward the community of Cherry.
Monday, the U.S. Forest Service said, firefighters will continue to reinforce and secure the black line along the perimeter of the fire.
Smoke will be visible from State Route 169 and in the community of Cherry as interior fuels continue to burn. The fire poses no threat to life or property.
In the interest of safety, the public is reminded to obey all traffic signs, drive slowly, and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the fire. Firefighters and fire-related traffic will be traveling along State Route 169, Forest Road 96 and Cherry Creek Road.
The Sour Fire is human-caused and under investigation.
Anyone can find additional information via these sources:
-Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/
-Twitter: @PrescottNF
-Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/
-Fire Information: 928-925-1111
