This week's new movies includes Casey Affleck film 'Our Friend'

Our Friend

Gravitas Ventures

Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Writer: Brad Ingelsby

Producers: Michael A. Pruss, Kevin J. Walsh, Ryan Stowell, et al.

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck, Jason Segel, et. al.

After receiving life-altering news, a couple finds unexpected support from their best friend, who puts his own life on hold and moves into their family home, bringing an impact much greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

‘Our Friend’ is based on a true story, screenwriter Brad Ingelsby adapted the movie from the article “The Friend: Love Is Not a Big Enough Word” by Matthew Teague.

The film stars Affleck as the aforementioned journalist Matt Teague, his vibrant wife Nicole (Johnson) and their two young daughters.

Their lives are turned upside down when Nicole is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

As Matt’s responsibilities as caretaker and parent become overwhelming, the couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Segel) offers to come and help.

Rated R for language.

The Marksman

Open Road Films

Director: Robert Lorenz

Writers: Chris Charles, Danny Kravitz

Producers: Tai Duncan, Eric Gold, Warren Goz, Robert Lorenz, et al.

Cast: Katheryn Winnick, Liam Neeson, Juan Pablo Raba, et. al.

A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S.

Rated PG-13 for violence, some bloody images and brief strong language.