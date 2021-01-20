Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — Spectrum Healthcare will set up a mass COVID-19 vaccination station at its main campus in Cottonwood beginning Monday, Jan 25, to vaccinate up to 500 people per day.

The clinic will be set up inside Spectrum’s Community Room located at 8 E. Cottonwood St.

The Spectrum vaccines will be provided for free seven days a week, according to a Spectrum press release by Media Manager Tracey Horn. The second dose appointment will be made at the time of the first vaccination.

Appointments will be made through Spectrum Healthcare’s website at www.spectrumhg.org/vaccine, and is only for the Phase 1a and 1b populations including people 65 and older, Horn said.



No physician’s order is needed, but participants must have an appointment to receive the vaccination, said the release.

The COVID-19 vaccinations at Spectrum will be the Moderna vaccine, which is being distributed to rural areas such as the Verde Valley because it does not require freezing.

Horn said there will be a minimum of 500 vaccinations here in Cottonwood and 500 will be through Spectrum offices in Prescott. There will be a Vaccination Station in Prescott Valley at Findlay Toyota Center and Fain Signature Group building, she said.

Yavapai County does not have enough vaccine does to vaccinate the all 75,000 residents over 65 years old in Yavapai County right now, explained Yavapai County Community Health Service spokesperson Terri Farneti on Tuesday. But the county did receive 12,000 doses this week to continue phase 1a and 1b.

The first appointments for people to get their second shots were made and will begin next week, Farneti said. Both vaccines available now require two shots three weeks apart,

Besides Spectrum, hospitals, the YCCHS and some pharmacies will be giving COVID shots. Northern Arizona Healthcare intends to have a fully operational vaccination clinic set up in Cottonwood and Sedona, the week of Feb. 8 for those in phases 1A and 1B.

“We’re happy to help provide access to this much-needed vaccine and support the communities we serve. I want to thank all our internal healthcare workers, the health department and the many volunteers coming out in our community to help administer the shots and quickly coordinate this event,” said April Rhodes, CEO at Spectrum.

A vaccine event like this would not be possible without the support of all community partners, said the release. Much gratitude to the City of Cottonwood and Yavapai County its support.

Yavapai County has received enough of the Moderna vaccine to inoculate a minimum of 500 residence per day, according to the Spectrum press release.

“We are thrilled to support these Points of Distribution (POD) events across our county to make sure we are reaching every area of Yavapai County. We are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community to make these possible” says Yavapai County Health Department Director, Leslie Horton.



To register for a COVID vaccine shot through Yavapai County visit the website: - yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine - but you need to be 65 years or older.

The third phase, called 1C, will include people aged 16 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions which increases the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19; and other essential workers, such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health.

According to YCCHS, enough vaccine could be available for the rest of the population by late spring, but summer or even fall 2021 is more likely.

