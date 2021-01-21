Trump pardons former AZ District 1 Rep. Rick Renzi for fraud, extortion convictions
Sarah Oven, Cronkite News
Originally Published: January 21, 2021 9:24 a.m.
Most Read
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
- Police: Wanted man stole U-Haul, assaulted woman
- Sour Fire has charred 1,200 acres
- Letter: Preferential treatment for Maricopa County
- $500 reward for arrest of man with Sedona ties
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- No current way to 'sign up' for COVID-19 vaccine
- Maricopa judge: initial subpoenas probably moot
- Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- YRMC-Prescott at 111% capacity; hospital strives to answer COVID-19 demand, other care needs
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
- Cottonwood remains most infectious COVID-19 community in Verde Valley
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Officer, suspect injured in confrontation at Sedona Airport
- Camp Verde man indicted on second-degree murder charge; accused of killing son
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: