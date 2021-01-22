OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Jan. 22
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

ADOT reminds drivers to ‘Know Snow’ before heading north
Wait out storms before traveling, don’t park along highways to play

If your destination is the Flagstaff area, the Flagstaff Convention & Visitors Bureau lists snow-play locations at FlagstaffArizona.org (follow the Winter Recreation Map link) and offers a hotline at 844.256.SNOW. Find safety tips that ADOT offers at azdot.gov/KnowSnow. (ADOT)

If your destination is the Flagstaff area, the Flagstaff Convention & Visitors Bureau lists snow-play locations at FlagstaffArizona.org (follow the Winter Recreation Map link) and offers a hotline at 844.256.SNOW. Find safety tips that ADOT offers at azdot.gov/KnowSnow. (ADOT)

Staff report
Originally Published: January 22, 2021 11:14 a.m.

With snow falling in Arizona’s high country and more snow in the forecast, the Arizona Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to be prepared before heading up north to play in the snow.

One of the best things drivers can do is check weather and road conditions before leaving. Waiting out a storm before traveling is the safest and most efficient option because it allows ADOT’s snowplows to clear the highways more quickly. A highway takes much longer to plow when it’s jammed with vehicles that shouldn’t be traveling on a roadway that’s slick with snow and ice.

If you’re heading north to play in the snow, remember to use designated parking areas and never stop along highways to play in the snow. Highway shoulders are for emergencies, and stopping there can put you, your passengers and other drivers at risk. First responders often need to use highway shoulders, and a snowplow can hurl snow and ice far off the highway.

Research where you plan to play in the snow and what designated parking is available there.

If your destination is the Flagstaff area, the Flagstaff Convention & Visitors Bureau lists snow-play locations at FlagstaffArizona.org (follow the Winter Recreation Map link) and offers a hotline at 844.256.SNOW.

Also remember to expect plenty of company, especially during the weekend, and pack patience as lots of folks from the Phoenix area travel north to play in the snow. Expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas.

Other safety tips that ADOT offers at azdot.gov/KnowSnow include slowing down, leaving extra room behind the vehicle ahead, having a fully charged cell phone, taking along warm clothing, blankets, food and water, and packing an emergency kit. Check your vehicle before heading out in winter weather, making sure – at a minimum – that the tires, heater and windshield wipers are in good shape.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News