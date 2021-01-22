January now deadliest COVID-19 month in Arizona

January most likely will end up being the most infectious COVID-19 month in Arizona over the past year.

It already is the deadliest.

Friday’s data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 229 deaths in the past 24 hours in Arizona. So far this month, 2,986 Arizonans have died from coronavirus. That pushes the state’s cumulative total over the past year to 12,001 deaths.

Friday’s ADHS report shows 8,099 new cases in the past day. That pushes January’s caseload tally to 177,774. January is on pace to be the most infectious COVID-19 month in Arizona over the past year, although cases are down considerably over the past week. Earlier this month, Arizona was averaging more than 9,500 new cases daily. As of Friday, the January average stands at 8,465 cases each day.

The state’s cumulative positive-test ratio continues to escalate in January, now standing at 14%. Arizona hospital critical care bed capacity has dropped to 91%.



Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-So far in January 2021, 177,774 cases and 2,986 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

-So far in January, 8,465 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 8,960 of the state’s 12,001 deaths. There have been 1,739 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 439,743 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 94,697 cases.

-Pinal County, 39,091 cases.

-Yuma County, 33,872 cases.

-Mohave County, 17,872 cases.

-Yavapai County, 15,419 cases.

-Coconino County, 14,512 cases.

-Navajo County, 13,791 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 3.71 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 14%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (313,904), with 528 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 93,001 times with 8,960 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Friday, Yavapai County reported 174 new COVID-19 cases in the past day.

Included in that total were 53 new cases in the Verde Valley; 17 were in Rimrock and 16 in Cottonwood.

Since testing began, Yavapai County has confirmed 15,790 cases of coronavirus with 343 deaths and 6,444 recoveries.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has confirmed 5,218 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-2,151 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-1,039 in Camp Verde.

-671 in Sedona.

-356 in Rimrock.

-329 in Cornville.

-324 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-314 in Clarkdale.

-34 in Jerome.

YCCHS reports 92,425 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 82.9% of those being negative.

Of the total cumulative positive cases in Yavapai County, 54% have been women. Of the total COVID-19 deaths in Yavapai County, 59% have been men.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center Friday reported 22 COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 76 patients with seven in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 57 positive tests with 17 results pending. FMC has admitted 215 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 24.7 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 410,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 96.2 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 2.06 million deaths and 53.1 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Jan. 22, 2021 – 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths

Jan. 15, 2021 – 658,186 cases and 11,040 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.