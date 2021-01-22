Obituary: Alan Lowell Christian
Alan Lowell Christian, 69, passed away January 11, 2021 at Flagstaff Medical Center.
He was the proud owner/partner of Camp Verde Automotive and worked there for 30 years. He loved animals, motorcycles and his family.
Alan is survived by his wife, Mitzie Christian; sons, Jason Windus and Shane Windus of Santa Rosa, Calif., Ryan Christian of Colorado; mother-in-law, Bessie Thomas; brother-in-laws, Duke (Linda) Phillips and Richard (Cindy) Phillips, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Spitler and June Mott; grandson, Bailey Windus. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make donations to Central Arizona Animal Search and Rescue of Camp Verde.
A Celebration of life will be held January 30th, 2021 at American Legion Post 25 in Cottonwood, along with a celebration ride starting at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfunerlhome.com.
Information provided by family.
