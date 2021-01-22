Obituary: Anna Rebecca Floyd, 1939-2020

Anna Rebecca (McElroy) Floyd, 81, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 after a long illness. There has been no memorial service due to Covid restrictions.



Anna was born 04/08/1939 in Bradley, Oklahoma. She grew up in Watonga, Okla., attended Watonga High School, Class of ’57 and studied music at Oklahoma City University where she met and married her husband of 60 years, Charles Merrell Floyd.



Anna and Merrell raised their family in York County, Penn. and Joppatowne, Maryland, eventually moving to Overland Park Kan., where Anna worked for several years for The Chase Group, as an Executive Search Specialist.

In 2003 they moved to Cottonwood, where she was employed at Encoder Technology LLC as Accounting Supervisor. Anna loved sewing, square dancing, crocheting, going to the casinos and her beloved pet dogs and cats. She spent many years as a church pianist/organist and choir director.



Anna was preceded in death by her mother, Frankie Leona (Self McElroy) Craig and stepfather, Virgil Franklin Craig of Bullhead City Ariz.; her father, Everett McElroy of Fresno Calif. and her grandson, Matthew Shane Caringi (27) of New Jersey.

She is survived by her husband, Merrell Floyd of Cottonwood and three children, daughter, Shala Lynn Caringi (John) of Sicklerville New Jersey, daughter, Rebecca Ann Floyd-Klein of Sedona Ariz. and son, Craig Preston Floyd of Seven Valleys Penn.; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Everett L McElroy (Janis) of Mesa Ariz. and their extended family.



Information provided by the survivors.