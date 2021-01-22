Obituary: Dixie Lee Bartels, 1936-2020

Dixie Lee Bartels passed away peacefully on December 29, 2020 in Sedona Arizona.

She was born on May 30, 1936 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate, Lowell.



Dixie is survived by her daughter, Deena Bartels Anderson of Arcadia, California; sons, Kent Bartels of Cottonwood, Arizona, Brian (Sally) Bartels of Glendora, California and Bruce (Erin) Bartels of Tujunga, California.

She is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.





Dixie graduated from Alliance Nebraska High School in 1954 and soon moved to California with Lowell to raise their growing family.



While in California, she received two college degrees.

Upon retirement, the couple moved to Cottonwood, where they were involved in the Arizona Flywheelers and Mile High Tractor Club, along with the American Truck Historical Society.

Dixie also served as President of the Verde Village Home Owner’s Association.





She will be interred with her husband at All Souls Cemetery in Cottonwood, Arizona. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

