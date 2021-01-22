Obituary: Gerard Allen Pegg, 1936-2021

Gerard Allen Pegg (Jerry) 1936 - January, 2021.

Born in Indianapolis and raised in Richmond, Indiana, Jerry graduated from Richmond High School in 1954, enrolled in the Air Force for four years, becoming a Korean War veteran, before moving to California and attending San Francisco State University.

He met Deborah Garrett while in university and they were married soon after. Jerry and Deborah lived in Santa Barbara, Calif., Harrogate, British Columbia (Canada), Sandpoint, Idaho, and lastly, Cottonwood, Ariz.





He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Deborah; three children, Kurt (Julie), Brendan (Kristin) and Monica (Mike), and three grandchildren, Jerid, Konner, and Jona. A private, family gathering will be held in lieu of a memorial service.



