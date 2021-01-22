Obituary: James E. Beard, 1941-2020
James E. Beard, 79, passed away peacefully in his home, after a lengthy illness, on Christmas Eve, 2020.
Jim, 2/15/41, was born and raised in South Gate, Calif. and joined the U.S. Navy at 17. Between active duty and reserves, he retired as Chief after 28 years. He once earned a medal for being the lone sailor to not get seasick during a particularly mighty storm at sea.
Man of many talents and a fantastic cook, he made the most delicious meals for his family and friends and was always quick to share his wit and wisdom. He installed the first fiber optics and was an active Eagles Club member, where he met his wife, Sandy.
Jim and Sandy found and made Clarkdale their home, July 4, 2004. Here, during their retirement, they discovered new friendships and a strong sense of community which they love.
Jim is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sandy; son, James and 2 stepsons, Rich and Ryan. A Memorial Celebration will take place after COVID when gatherings can be safely conducted
Information provided by the survivors.
