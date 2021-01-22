Obituary: Kenneth L. Scott, Jr.

Kenneth L. Scott, Jr. Beloved husband, father, grampa, brother, uncle and friend went home to be with our Lord December 14, 2020.

Ken is survived by his wife, Evie of 46 years; his children, Kenny (Laura), Elisa (James) and Erica (Jeff) and 13 grandkids, as well as his brother, Brett and sisters, Laurie and Debbie.

Ken was born and raised in California where he and Evie met and married and led a Youth Group at Crossroads Community Church prior to moving to Cottonwood in 1982 to raise their family. Ken soon got involved in Calvary Chapel Verde Valley and served in many roles there. He loved to share the Lord with all he came in contact with and eventually in the mid 90’s planted Calvary Chapel Yarnell.

Prior to answering God’s call to go on the mission field to Scotland where he and Evie served 18 years, Ken served the community as a volunteer fireman and served on the Planning and Zoning Committee as well as owner of ACS Roofing. Since returning Ken got involved with Calvary Chapel Camp Verde and recently joined their worship team.

Ken has now joined his father in heaven and his mother joined them both on December 30, 2020! What the world sees as great sorrow, we see as great rejoicing. A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Chapel Camp Verde at 2pm on February 20, 2021.

