OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Jan. 25
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona-Oak Creek goes virtual Monday due to ‘extreme winter storm warning’
Other area school districts in wait-and-see mode

Monday, Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District returned to virtual learning due to an extreme winter storm warning. “We will wait to see what happens later in the day to make a decision for Tuesday,” District Superintendent Dennis Dearden said. VVN/Bill Helm

Monday, Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District returned to virtual learning due to an extreme winter storm warning. “We will wait to see what happens later in the day to make a decision for Tuesday,” District Superintendent Dennis Dearden said. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: January 25, 2021 12:53 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY — Five of the Verde Valley’s six school districts are in wait-and-see mode Monday as they decide whether to close school because of a snowstorm expected to hit the area through Tuesday.

The sixth school district – Sedona-Oak Creek Unified – returned to virtual learning Monday due to what the district’s website called an “extreme winter storm warning.”

Sedona-Oak Creek Superintendent Dennis Dearden confirmed Monday that in-person instruction would resume on Tuesday unless another notification is issued.

“We will wait to see what happens later in the day to make a decision for Tuesday,” Dearden said.

Since November, Mingus Union has been in a virtual (distance) education model. While school is closed to in-person learning, Mingus Union has continued the provision for onsite services, grab-n-go meals, and targeted student support on campus.

“Campus will be open and distance learning will continue today,” Superintendent Mike Westcott said Monday. “We will continue to monitor conditions to make a determination regarding Tuesday.”

Camp Verde Superintendent Danny Howe said Monday he was up at 4 a.m., so he could be certain the weather would allow the district’s students to attend school on campus.

I’ve got to know by 5:30 a.m. what we’re going to do,” Howe said. “We’ve got bus drivers who need to know what they’re going to do.”

Although Camp Verde streets were wet from rain Monday morning, the community had not yet seen any snow.

“A dusting of snow isn’t going to hurt us,” Howe said. “We’re working with transportation. They’re on stand-by if it gets really (bad).”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News