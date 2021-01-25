Sedona-Oak Creek goes virtual Monday due to ‘extreme winter storm warning’
Other area school districts in wait-and-see mode
VERDE VALLEY — Five of the Verde Valley’s six school districts are in wait-and-see mode Monday as they decide whether to close school because of a snowstorm expected to hit the area through Tuesday.
The sixth school district – Sedona-Oak Creek Unified – returned to virtual learning Monday due to what the district’s website called an “extreme winter storm warning.”
Sedona-Oak Creek Superintendent Dennis Dearden confirmed Monday that in-person instruction would resume on Tuesday unless another notification is issued.
“We will wait to see what happens later in the day to make a decision for Tuesday,” Dearden said.
Since November, Mingus Union has been in a virtual (distance) education model. While school is closed to in-person learning, Mingus Union has continued the provision for onsite services, grab-n-go meals, and targeted student support on campus.
“Campus will be open and distance learning will continue today,” Superintendent Mike Westcott said Monday. “We will continue to monitor conditions to make a determination regarding Tuesday.”
Camp Verde Superintendent Danny Howe said Monday he was up at 4 a.m., so he could be certain the weather would allow the district’s students to attend school on campus.
I’ve got to know by 5:30 a.m. what we’re going to do,” Howe said. “We’ve got bus drivers who need to know what they’re going to do.”
Although Camp Verde streets were wet from rain Monday morning, the community had not yet seen any snow.
“A dusting of snow isn’t going to hurt us,” Howe said. “We’re working with transportation. They’re on stand-by if it gets really (bad).”
