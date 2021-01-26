Cottonwood's LYNX route shut down until at least Wednesday
Other closures possible as weather changes
COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Area Transit and Verde LYNX have closed the LYNX route for Tuesday.
Snow conditions in Sedona have made this necessary.
There are currently plans for all routes to be operational Wednesday, Jan. 27, although LYNX could start late if the conditions warrant.
This is an advisory to riders in the event the winter storm makes the roads too dangerous for buses to travel.
The CAT staff will be monitoring the weather and will provide updates via cottonwoodaz.gov, the Facebook.com page "City of Cottonwood Arizona" and the mobile app – RouteShout 2.0.
Staff will provide as much notice as possible to ADA riders that have trips scheduled for Wednesday and might not have access to the Internet, phone service or are physically unable to read printed materials.
Weather can change quickly. Staff might not be able to provide as timely notifications as it would like.
Watch the weather reports and the skies. Check road conditions at az511.gov.
CAT/LYNX offices can be contacted at 928-634-2287.
