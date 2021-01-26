OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Jan. 26
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood's LYNX route shut down until at least Wednesday
Other closures possible as weather changes

VVN file photo

VVN file photo

Staff report
Originally Published: January 26, 2021 11:16 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Area Transit and Verde LYNX have closed the LYNX route for Tuesday.

Snow conditions in Sedona have made this necessary.

There are currently plans for all routes to be operational Wednesday, Jan. 27, although LYNX could start late if the conditions warrant.

This is an advisory to riders in the event the winter storm makes the roads too dangerous for buses to travel.

The CAT staff will be monitoring the weather and will provide updates via cottonwoodaz.gov, the Facebook.com page "City of Cottonwood Arizona" and the mobile app – RouteShout 2.0.

Staff will provide as much notice as possible to ADA riders that have trips scheduled for Wednesday and might not have access to the Internet, phone service or are physically unable to read printed materials.

Weather can change quickly. Staff might not be able to provide as timely notifications as it would like.

Watch the weather reports and the skies. Check road conditions at az511.gov.

CAT/LYNX offices can be contacted at 928-634-2287.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News