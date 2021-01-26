COVID-19 forces cancellation of Feb. 7 Verde Valley Sinfonietta concert

The Verde Valley Sinfonietta has canceled its Feb. 7 concert due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Laura Jackson was the planned guest conductor and pianist/violinist Ray Ushikubo the guest soloist. The program was set to include Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and the Saint-Saens Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso for violin and orchestra.



Sinfonietta board president Al Vander Peut expressed his regrets.

“I am so frustrated by this pandemic. Our patrons are anxious to enjoy a live music concert, but we cannot endanger anyone’s health,” he said.

Vander Peut also said that the Sinfonietta is trying to re-schedule the concert as part of the ’21-’22 season that will start in the fall of 2021.

The Sinfonietta remains optimistic that the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out will take place in time to proceed with the remaining two Sunday afternoon concerts of the ’20-‘21 season – on April 11 and May 2.

Music Director Kevin Kozacek has engaged a young violin phenom from Phoenix, Ethan Yang, as the soloist in the “Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto“ in the Sinfonietta’s traditional annual “Emerging Artist Concert” on April 11.



Pianist Kathryn Mientka-Farruggia is scheduled to return as soloist for the May 2 concert, performing the Clara Schumann Piano Concerto. Kathryn was previously featured in the Sinfonietta’s “Beethoven in the Movies” collaboration with the Sedona Film Festival, and prior to that, in the Sinfonietta’s performance of DeFalla’s “Nights in the Gardens of Spain.”

The Sinfonietta invites everyone to stay tuned to latest developments by visiting its website, VVSinfonietta.org.



If the April and May concerts can proceed, discounted tickets will be available for purchase on the website.