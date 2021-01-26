OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Jan. 26
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dangerous roads, winter weather will impact delivery of Wednesday’s Verde Independent

Icy and snowy conditions across the Verde Valley will impact delivery of the Jan. 27 Verde Independent newspaper. But the Wednesday newspaper will be delivered. AdobeStock Photo

Icy and snowy conditions across the Verde Valley will impact delivery of the Jan. 27 Verde Independent newspaper. But the Wednesday newspaper will be delivered. AdobeStock Photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: January 26, 2021 7:32 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY — Icy and snowy conditions across the Verde Valley will impact delivery of the Jan. 27 Verde Independent newspaper. But the Wednesday newspaper will be delivered, Verde Independent Publisher Babette Cubitt said Tuesday.

“It might be delayed in some cases. It depends on the weather,” Cubitt said. “But it will be delivered.”

More than 3,000 copies of the Jan. 27 Verde Independent will be printed, Cubitt said. Newspapers are delivered from the printing facility in Prescott Valley to the Verde Independent offices in Cottonwood. From there, the newspapers are delivered by the company’s 11 carriers.

Subscribers can read all Wednesday edition news on VerdeNews.com, including the page-flip e-edition which is the same as the printed paper.

Verde Valley Newspapers thanks you for your patience and understanding as carriers safely navigate treacherous road conditions.

“We’re going to think about the safety of our carriers,” Cubitt said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News