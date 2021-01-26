Dangerous roads, winter weather will impact delivery of Wednesday’s Verde Independent
VERDE VALLEY — Icy and snowy conditions across the Verde Valley will impact delivery of the Jan. 27 Verde Independent newspaper. But the Wednesday newspaper will be delivered, Verde Independent Publisher Babette Cubitt said Tuesday.
“It might be delayed in some cases. It depends on the weather,” Cubitt said. “But it will be delivered.”
More than 3,000 copies of the Jan. 27 Verde Independent will be printed, Cubitt said. Newspapers are delivered from the printing facility in Prescott Valley to the Verde Independent offices in Cottonwood. From there, the newspapers are delivered by the company’s 11 carriers.
Subscribers can read all Wednesday edition news on VerdeNews.com, including the page-flip e-edition which is the same as the printed paper.
Verde Valley Newspapers thanks you for your patience and understanding as carriers safely navigate treacherous road conditions.
“We’re going to think about the safety of our carriers,” Cubitt said.
