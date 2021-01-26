Melinda McElroy newest board member of Sedona Arts Academy

The Sedona Arts Academy – a non-profit, board-led arts and community center, whose mission is to engage the region’s diverse communities with art through performance and education – announces Melinda McElroy as its newest board member.

“Melinda embodies the spirit of community and brings talent, expertise and energy to the table. We are very fortunate to have her join our board as we continue to strengthen community in the Sedona region,” said Camilla Ross, board chairman.

McElroy recently moved to Sedona from New York with a broad range of experience, which will assist SAA in meeting its mission.

A graduate from Cornell Law School and member of the New York Bar since 1999, she most recently was an associate with the Wiliam B. Rosbrook law firm in Marcellus, New York.

In this position she spent a majority of her time on Human Rights proceedings, depositions, motion arguments, settlement conference and fact finding hearings. She also worked on civil matters in the New York State Courts.

In addition to her extensive law background McElroy has served on non profit boards to include, Syracuse Pops Chorus Board of Directors (founding member); Phi Delta Phi Province President for Upstate NY, Vice President of the Executive Women’s Golf Association, NYS Golf Association Committee & Course Rater, and Secretary of the Hobie Cat Fleet 204 and Hobie Cat Division 16.

With an extensive leadership background, McElroy will bring unique expertise to the Board of Directors. Her experience will greatly help the Sedona Arts Academy to improve the creative lives in the Sedona region.

“I look forward to continuing to aid in facilitating impactful arts education and programming in the Greater Sedona Region as a board member,” said McElroy. “Reaching all facets of the greater Sedona community remains a Board priority, as we work together to diversify audiences and grow this non-profit for the benefit of all.”

The Sedona Arts Academy (SAA) is an educational and cultural community center committed to innovative arts creation, performance and display in all genres.

The Sedona Arts Academy’s current and planned activities are to offer the Sedona and Northern Arizona community the opportunity to take classes and educational workshops in art, dance, acting, music, culinary arts, health and fitness.

In addition, SAA offers to its community an Art Gallery whose participant artists are local to the region. Sedona Arts Academy also offers a creative and flexible space to rent and use as they desire.

Sedona Arts Academy is providing that nurturing and learning environment welcoming all people who walk through the doors to excel with their own personal creative goals.

SAA plans to offer several vital resources which our growing community can use such as an online artist directory, equipment rental, and co-op space for meetings, concerts, and seminars. Inspired by the cultural richness of our city and the American Southwest, the Sedona Arts Academy reveals our collective humanity through illuminating interpretations of new and classic arts, deepened by the kaleidoscope of rotating repertory theatre, music, dance, art and entertainment.

For more information, please go to sedonaartsacademy.org.