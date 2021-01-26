More new paintings from Julie Talbot in Northern Arizona Watermedia Show

In 2019, Julie Talbot’s Garden Party Girls won the top prize at the Northern Arizona Watermedia Show. This year the Sedona artist has three paintings entered in the online, virtual exhibit March 1-14 at naws-az.org.



Talbot has been a member of NAWS for 16 years and has enjoyed the friendship, lively programs, shared knowledge and demos at monthly meetings.

“I’ve taken a few workshops over these many years," she said.

Talbot smiles as she remembers her one hour a week art class at school in Devils Lake, North Dakota.

“It wasn’t much, but I liked to draw and kept at it on my own," she said. "I got to the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, California, where I took various painting classes. One teacher told me I would be a watercolorist and that amazed me."

Like others, Talbot finds her art is enhanced by living in Sedona. She sees that her colors have intensified and become more vivid as she interprets the landscape and vegetation around her.



“I refer to my painting style as romantic realism because my paintings are my interpretation of the beauty that surrounds us. I love weathered wood and rusty trucks. I frankly have great fun painting in watercolor,” she explained.

Painting for Talbot is not really a daily process. She suffers from the but first syndrome.

“Other things get in the way and I don’t get to painting until the afternoon and even then, sporadically.”



Still, Talbot’s accomplishments in the art world are obvious. She is part of the current exhibit at the Sedona Arts Center where she is the Featured Artist through Feb. 28 and she will participate in Open Studios sponsored by the Sedona Visual Artists Coalition April 23-25.



Look for Talbot in the March 1-14 NAWS Watercolor Show. See her work at julieronningtalbot.com.

