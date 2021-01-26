Mountain Trails Gallery hosts The Beauty of the West reception, Feb. 5

Mountain Trails Gallery in Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village continues its dedication to showcasing artists who are passionate about the American West with a new exhibition “The Beauty of the West,” which opens with a reception on Friday, Feb. 5, from 4-7 pm.

The gallery shines a light on both contemporary and traditional style artists who focus on the visuals, the activities, and ideas that are special to them about the West: landscape artists focus on the beauty of the seasons, sculpture artists create stories unique to the West, and wildlife artists present their adventures with animals in nature.

Arizona landscape artists bring new life to their creations with works such as “Standing in the Light” by Bill Cramer, “Rhythmic Waters” by Betty Carr, “Castles in the Air” by Marcia Molnar, and “Phoenix Rising” by Gregory Stocks.

All these landscape ideas required the artist to be in just the right place at the perfect time to capture their colorful and vibrant paintings.

Also dynamic are landscapes from Utah painters Michelle Condrat with her contemporary Grand Canyon landscape “Sunbeam” and Simon Winegar’s rural painting “Flowering.”

Both richly painted oils invite our thoughts to look toward the sunshine of warmer weather which is just around the corner.

Sculpture artists Susan Kliewer, Curt Mattson, and Deborah Copenhaver Fellows have a heartfelt admiration and respect for the history of the American West.

Each of these Arizona artists brings their experiences and abilities to their often-noble depictions of the story they are telling.

With a background in ranching, horses, as well as having a close affinity to several Native American tribes and pueblos that are unique to the West, the artists’ bronze sculptures are filled with details of historic reference points and good-natured interactions.

Of note is Fellows’ sculpture which is dedicated to women pioneers.

“In the 1840s and 1850s, many thousands of Americans had dreams of moving west and settling in Oregon or California. It was a long and dangerous journey. Courageous women who made that journey often gave birth on the “Trail of Dreams,” writes Fellows.

Also, the regal bronze “Desert Dreams” by Susan Kliewer depicts the traditional Navajo “Beauty Way” prayer in honor of the four directions.

Wildlife sculptors and painters tell their experiences interacting with nature and animals that we have come to know in the West.

Arizona artist Doyle Hostetler brings his observation of a desert flicker to light from an angle that brings the viewer up close to the curious nature of this cactus loving bird in his “Desert Bounty” painting.

In the “Little Zia Birds ‘n Blue” painting by local artist Lisa Danielle, the uniquely patterned, historic Zia Pueblo pot shows their fascination with images of tropical birds introduced by their southern trading neighbors.

A finely detailed colored pencil painting “Red Breasted Nuthatch” by Sedona artist Sandra Byland is also a highlight, as well as new wildlife sculpture by Western artists Raymond Gibby and Bryce Pettit.

The gallery also presents one-of-a-kind jewelry work by local artists Joan Roberts, Kim Yubeta, and Sandra Byland. In the cuff bracelets and necklaces by Susan Adams, the artist translates the beauty of the Apollo landing in her moonscape-like designs.

All the uplifting works of art in this exhibition are presented to honor the sacred nature of beauty, as well as the gallery’s appreciation for the artists who constantly remind us how fortunate to be living in or visiting the American West. The reception for “The Beauty of the West” on Friday, Feb. 5, from 4-7 p.m., is open to the public and continues through the month of February.

The gallery participates in the “Sedona. Safe. Clean. Ready” program and welcomes visitors during regular gallery hours (Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.) or by special appointment.

The artwork can also be viewed on the gallery’s website at www.mountaintrailssedona.com, which also includes an interactive Gallery Tour, on Instagram at #mountaintrailssedona, and on Facebook @MTGSedona.

Contact the gallery at 928-282-3225 or fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com.