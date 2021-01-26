Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Last Station’ encore Feb. 2

The Sedona International Film Festival will present a “Festival Flashback” of the sensational acclaimed film “The Last Station” on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Last Station” features an award-winning all-star cast, including Christopher Plummer, Helen Mirren, James McAvoy, Paul Giamatti and Kerry Condon.

The film was nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards, including Best Actress for Helen Mirren and Best Supporting Actor for Christopher Plummer.

The film was a major audience hit and critical sensation when it premiered in the Sedona International Film Festival’s cinema series.

In 1910, famed novelist Leo Tolstoy (Christopher Plummer) and his wife Sofya (Helen Mirren) vehemently disagree over the rights to Tolstoy’s literary legacy. Sofya believes her husband should bequeath them to her upon his death, while Tolstoy’s chief disciple, Chertkov (Paul Giamatti), has nearly convinced the writer to sign the rights over to the Russian people.

To this end, Chertkov inserts a spy — Valentin Bulgakov (James McAvoy) — into Tolstoy’s household, who promptly falls for one of the novelist’s daughters.

“The Last Station” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.