Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Rams’ premiere Jan. 29-Feb. 4

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the new comedy/drama “Rams” showing Jan. 29-Feb. 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Rams” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sam Neill, Michael Caton and Miranda Richardson.

Brothers Colin and Les have been fighting for decades. Both are award-winning sheep farmers but when disaster strikes and disease threatens their flocks, will they be able to work together to save their sheep, their legacy, and their community?

In remote Western Australia, two estranged brothers, Colin (Sam Neill) and Les (Michael Caton), are at war. Raising separate flocks of sheep descended from their family’s prized bloodline, the two men work side by side yet are worlds apart.

When Les’ prize ram is diagnosed with a rare and lethal illness, authorities order a purge of every sheep in the valley. While Colin attempts to stealthily outwit the powers that be, Les opts for angry defiance.

But can the warring brothers set aside their differences and have a chance to reunite their family, save their herd, and bring their community back together?

“Rams” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Jan. 29-Feb. 4. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 29, 30 and 31 and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1, 3 and 4.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.