Verde Valley school districts close doors due to inclement weather

VERDE VALLEY — Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Verde Valley’s six school districts closed the doors to their campuses in response to a rain and snow storm.

Monday, only one of those school districts – Sedona-Oak Creek – returned to virtual learning while the others were in wait-and-see mode. Sedona-Oak Creek’s plan Monday was to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Superintendent Dennis Dearden said. However, the district’s website as of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday stated that school would again be virtual on Tuesday.

“In-person instruction will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 27,” the Sedona-Oak Creek website states.

Since November, Mingus Union has been in a distance/virtual education model. While school is closed to in-person learning, Mingus Union has continued the provision for onsite services, grab-n-go meals, and targeted student support on campus.

Monday afternoon, Mingus Union told its families that school would be closed Tuesday, including remote learning classes.

“A determination for school and district services for Wednesday, Jan. 27 will be made Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning,” Westcott told families in the message.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Clarkdale-Jerome also announced Monday afternoon that school would be closed Tuesday.

“This includes all preschool programs, afterschool care, RISE and Bridgeway (programs),” C-OC Superintendent Steve King stated in a letter to the district’s families.” Packets will be sent home with students (Monday). There is a possibility it could continue into Wednesday, Jan. 27. We will continue to keep you updated if conditions change.”

On one of the district’s Facebook pages, Camp Verde Unified posted before 6 a.m. Tuesday that campuses would be closed on Jan 26.

“Due to inclement weather in Camp Verde, buses will not run today,” the district stated on its Camp Verde Elementary School Facebook page. “Learning will be remote and make up work may be provided to students tomorrow.”

Early Tuesday, Beaver Creek School District Superintendent told the Verde Independent that school would meet virtually on Jan. 26.

“Looking at the forecast and judging the wet roads and below freezing temperatures, we are concerned with the safety of traveling for our buses and our families,” District Superintendent Karin Ward stated in an email Tuesday to the Verde Independent.