This week's new movies includes Rose Reid film 'Finding You'

Finding You

Roadside Attractions

Director: Brian Baugh

Writer: Brian Baugh

Producers: Brian Baugh, Ken Carpenter, Stephen Preston, Julie Ryan, A. Michael Roman, et al.

Cast: Katherine McNamara, Vanessa Redgrave, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jedidiah Goodacre, Rose Reid, Judith Hoag, et. al.

Finding You is the story of young Finley, a talented aspiring violinist, who meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on the way to her college semester abroad program in a small coastal village in Ireland.

An unexpected romance emerges as the heartthrob Beckett leads the uptight Finley on an adventurous reawakening, and she emboldens him to take charge of his future, until the pressures of his stardom get in the way.

Rated PG for language and thematic elements.

Supernova

Bleecker Street Media

Director: Harry Macqueen

Writer: Harry Macqueen

Producers: Emily Morgan, Joanna Thapa, Eva Yates, et. al.

Cast: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, Pippa Haywood, Peter MacQueen, Nina Marlin, Ian Drysdale, Sarah Woodward, James Dreyfus, et. al.

Sam and Tusker partners of 20 years, who are traveling across England in their old RV visiting friends, family and places from their past.

Since Tusker was diagnosed with early-onset dementia two years ago, their time together is the most important thing they have.

Rated R for language.

Breaking News in Yuba County

American International Pictures

Director: Tate Taylor

Writer: Amanda Idoko

Producers: Tate Taylor, et. al.

Cast: Juliette Lewis, Mila Kunis, Allison Janney, et. al.

After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons, an under-appreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a city-wide search in Yuba County to find him.

In an effort to prolong her newfound fame, she stumbles into hilarious hi jinks as her world turns upside down, dodging a wanna-be mobster, a relentless local policewoman, her half-sister, a local news reporter desperate for a story, and her husband’s dead-beat brother, who all set out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance.

Rated R for violence, sexual content, language and some nudity.

The Little Things

Warner Bros.

Director: John Lee Hancock

Writer: John Lee Hancock

Producers: John Lee Hancock, Mark Johnson, et. al.

Cast: Rami Malek, Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, Sofia Vassilieva, et. al.

Deke, a burnt-out Kern County, CA deputy sheriff who teams with Baxter, a crack LASD detective, to nab a serial killer.

Deke’s nose for the little things proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma.

Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past.

Rated R for violent/disturbing images, language and full nudity.