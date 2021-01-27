OFFERS
Sedona-Oak Creek stays virtual on Wednesday, Mingus Union returns to virtual
Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Clarkdale-Jerome schools open two hours later; Beaver Creek, Camp Verde open Wednesday at regular times

Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Clarkdale-Jerome and Mingus Union school buses will run two hours late Wednesday, Jan. 27, with Oak Creek School buses running three hours late. Cronkite photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: January 27, 2021 8:07 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY — Sedona-Oak Creek will continue with virtual learning on Wednesday because of freezing overnight weather conditions.

According to the district’s website, in-person instruction will resume on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Mingus Union, which has been on a distance learning schedule since November, will return to its virtual schooling Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to the district’s website.

“Due to the possibility of frozen roads and road closures, we will have a late start schedule on Wednesday,” the website stated.

All bus routes for Mingus Union’s on-site services will run on a two-hour delay. “For example, if your student normally catches the bus at 7:15 a.m., they will now catch the bus at 9:15 a.m.,” the Mingus Union website stated.

Remote students will log in to their third period at 10 a.m., and the learning schedule will remain the same for the week with periods 3 and 5 on Wednesday and periods 2, 4, and 6 on Thursday.

Mingus Union students will attend advisory and academic support on Friday.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Clarkdale-Jerome school districts will also delay the start of school Wednesday as they anticipate early morning icy roads resulting from Tuesday’s rain snow across the Verde Valley.

In a letter Tuesday to Cottonwood-Oak Creek families, Superintendent Steve King said that Cottonwood Community, Dr. Daniel Bright and Mountain View Preparatory schools, as well as Cottonwood Education Services would start two hours late, with school buses also delayed two hours.

Oak Creek School in Cornville will have a three-hour delayed start, with buses delayed three hours. This means that child who normally catches a bus for Oak Creek School at 7:15 a.m. would catch that bus at 10:15 a.m.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek students who normally take an algebra class at Mingus Union will not do so on Wednesday, Jan. 27, King also said.

Clarkdale-Jerome School will begin at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, and busses will run two hours later than their normal time, according to a letter Superintendent Danny Brown wrote Tuesday to the district’s families. This includes a delay for the district’s onsite learning opportunities students.

Clarkdale-Jerome students will not have early-release Wednesday, instead they will be released at 2:25 p.m., Brown stated.

“We worry about roads freezing in the morning and this allows for our bus drivers to transport students safely and still have a meaningful day of instruction,” Brown stated. “We thank our families for their patience and flexibility.”

Beaver Creek and Camp Verde school districts will open for instruction Wednesday at their regular times.

