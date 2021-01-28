Rimrock man competent to face attempted murder, other charges
Follett accused of lighting home on fire, with his family inside
Originally Published: January 28, 2021 12:43 p.m.
Most Read
- Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Recreational marijuana on sale in Cottonwood for first time
- Arizona on fast track to make marijuana available for legal purchase
- January now deadliest COVID-19 month in Arizona
- Political speech a sign of times in Jerome
- Statistics show life tense in sleepy Jerome last year
- No sign of stolen Bank of America money after five years
- Bear Mountain residents seek relief from dust
- Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Cottonwood remains most infectious COVID-19 community in Verde Valley
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Police: Wanted man stole U-Haul, assaulted woman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: