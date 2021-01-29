Obituary: Ernestine O. Carrillo

Ernestine O. Carrillo, age 94, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on January 26, 2021 at Valley View in Cottonwood, Arizona.

She was born in Marana Arizona and lived in South Phoenix until her retirement. She retired as a cafeteria cook for St. Catherine’s Elementary School.



She was an avid bell collector and enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. to visit her children and so she could collect another bell. She was an excellent seamstress and thoroughly enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, and quilting.

She was strong in her Catholic faith and belonged to the women’s guild and was a parishioner of both St. Francis Cabrini and Holy Family. She also enjoyed singing in the church choir.



She is survived by 3 daughters, Consuelo, Antonia and Beatrice; 3 sons, Thomas, Natalio, and Placido Jr. Ernestine had 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Placido Sr. and 2 sons, Johnny and Andres.



Services will be held at St. Francis Cabrini on Monday February 1, 2021 with a Rosary starting at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place the following day in Phoenix at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com.



