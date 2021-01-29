OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Jan. 29
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Ernestine O. Carrillo

Ernestine O. Carrillo

Ernestine O. Carrillo

Originally Published: January 29, 2021 12:55 p.m.

Ernestine O. Carrillo, age 94, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on January 26, 2021 at Valley View in Cottonwood, Arizona.

She was born in Marana Arizona and lived in South Phoenix until her retirement. She retired as a cafeteria cook for St. Catherine’s Elementary School.

She was an avid bell collector and enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. to visit her children and so she could collect another bell. She was an excellent seamstress and thoroughly enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, and quilting.

She was strong in her Catholic faith and belonged to the women’s guild and was a parishioner of both St. Francis Cabrini and Holy Family. She also enjoyed singing in the church choir.

She is survived by 3 daughters, Consuelo, Antonia and Beatrice; 3 sons, Thomas, Natalio, and Placido Jr. Ernestine had 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Placido Sr. and 2 sons, Johnny and Andres.

Services will be held at St. Francis Cabrini on Monday February 1, 2021 with a Rosary starting at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place the following day in Phoenix at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be conveyed at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News