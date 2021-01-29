Obituary: Linda Kay Hancox
Linda Kay Hancox, 79, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away on January 21st, 2021.
She is survived by daughters, Lisa Fisher and Kim Tisdale; son, Ken Fisher; brother, Michael Ray Hancox; granddaughter, Linda; grandsons, Donovan and Tyler and great-granddaughters, Aria and Aubriella. She is preceded in death by her father, Medford Earl Hancox; mother, Shonell Hancox and sister, Kathryn Ann Newnam.
Before retirement, she spent over 16 years working at Cliff Castle Casino where she made many close friends. She will be missed dearly.
Information provided by the family.
