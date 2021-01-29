Obituary: Robert A. Hart, January 15, 1946 - January 15, 2021
Robert A. Hart, 75, of Cottonwood, Arizona, died January 15, 2021.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia and raised in Temple City, Calif., he graduated from Pasadena City College on June 15, 1967 and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Calf. on June 10, 1972.
After a long career in Architecture, he retired to Cottonwood in 2011.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy; his brother, Orval Hart; sister, Irene Kavanaugh and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration will take place after COVID-19, when a gathering can be safely conducted.
Information provided by the family.
