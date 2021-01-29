OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Jan. 29
Obituary: Verna Blahnik Sandoval, 1944-2021

Verna Blahnik Sandoval

Verna Blahnik Sandoval

Originally Published: January 29, 2021 1 p.m.

Verna “Arlene” Blahnik Sandoval unexpectedly passed away on January 8, 2021.

She was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Verna and Wilfred Blahnik on June 21, 1944.

Arlene has spent all her life in the Verde Valley, she especially loved living in Jerome.

Robert and Arlene were married on June 12, 1961.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Sandoval, and four children, Tina (Jeff) Rowden, Mike (Suzanne) Sandoval, Melinda (Tim) Huffman, and Laurie (Gilbert) Bueno. Arlene is also survived by her brother Tony Blahnik.

Arlene was an active volunteer and an active member of several local organizations.

She was preceded in death by their son, Joseph, two grandsons, her parents, and sisters. She leaves behind a legacy of grandchildren and great grandchildren, multiple nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Arlene has touched many lives and will be missed but she will always “Be Loved More."

A Remembrance and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Information provided by family.

