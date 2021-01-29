Obituary: Verna Blahnik Sandoval, 1944-2021
Verna “Arlene” Blahnik Sandoval unexpectedly passed away on January 8, 2021.
She was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Verna and Wilfred Blahnik on June 21, 1944.
Arlene has spent all her life in the Verde Valley, she especially loved living in Jerome.
Robert and Arlene were married on June 12, 1961.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Sandoval, and four children, Tina (Jeff) Rowden, Mike (Suzanne) Sandoval, Melinda (Tim) Huffman, and Laurie (Gilbert) Bueno. Arlene is also survived by her brother Tony Blahnik.
Arlene was an active volunteer and an active member of several local organizations.
She was preceded in death by their son, Joseph, two grandsons, her parents, and sisters. She leaves behind a legacy of grandchildren and great grandchildren, multiple nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Arlene has touched many lives and will be missed but she will always “Be Loved More."
A Remembrance and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Information provided by family.
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Recreational marijuana on sale in Cottonwood for first time
- No sign of stolen Bank of America money after five years
- January now deadliest COVID-19 month in Arizona
- Rimrock woman, charged in death of daughter, has new attorney
- Bear Mountain residents seek relief from dust
- Five-unit Cottonwood apartment complex design approved
- Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Kenneth L. Scott, Jr.
- Verde Valley school districts close doors due to inclement weather
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood remains most infectious COVID-19 community in Verde Valley
- Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
- Belfry Brewery is newest addition to Old Town Cottonwood
- Police: Wanted man stole U-Haul, assaulted woman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: