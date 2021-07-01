Smell and sight of smoky air returns as fires dwindle

VERDE VALLEY — Thursday morning, the smell and sight of smoke seemed to return to linger in the Verde Valley.

With monsoon rains easing in and the Verde Valley’s two largest wildfires mostly contained, the focus can be shifted to air quality. An Arizona Department of Environmental Quality tracking station in Camp Verde continues to show spikes in unhealthful air conditions each morning.

The 79,000-acre Rafael Fire, northwest of Sedona, was 89% contained Thursday morning. The Backbone Fire, steady at 41,000 acres east of Camp Verde, is 76% contained.

The amount of firefighters at each blaze is expected to drop dramatically in the days ahead, incident commanders said. Crews continue with mop-up, patrol, and suppression repair work on all flanks of the fire, watching for lightning strikes to ignite new flare-ups.

There are no longer any evacuation “go” orders in place at either fire and no main roads are closed. State Routes 260 and 87 are open from Camp Verde through Strawberry, Pine and Payson.

Air quality

According to ADEQ’s station tracking site, phoenixvis.net, a Camp Verde station has shown air quality that has spiked toward higher ranges of concern each morning since the Rafael and Backbone fires started.

Thursday, the parts-per-million particulate count was still in the “good” 0-38 range at 9 a.m. However, it had climbed up noticeably from the 7 a.m. reading.

Winds were blowing out of the north-northwest Thursday morning.

Monsoon rain forecast

Some rain fell in the Verde Valley on Wednesday, though the National Weather Service said it was only in trace amounts at the most. Some areas got no precipitation at all.

A forecast for Camp Verde — typically the warmest spot in the Verde Valley — showed only a 15% chance of thunderstorms and highs in the upper 90s Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday, thunderstorm chances increase slightly.

Winds are forecast to be out of the south through Sunday.