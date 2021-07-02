OFFERS
Ivo W. Buddeke III

Ivo W. Buddeke III

Ivo W. Buddeke III

Originally Published: July 2, 2021 1:05 p.m.

The family of Ivo Buddeke III would like to invite everyone who was touched by him to celebrate his life with us on July 10th, 2021, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m., at the Camp Verde Gym and Ramada on Holloman Street in Camp Verde, Arizona.

Information was provided by the family.

