Obituary: Daniel R. Cruikshank

Daniel R. Cruikshank

Daniel R. Cruikshank

Originally Published: July 2, 2021 1:02 p.m.

Daniel R. Cruikshank, of Sedona, AZ, passed away suddenly on June 11, 2021 while enjoying his most cherished hobby, on his most prized trail, during his most favored time of year, and in his most treasured place on earth: Sedona.

His loving wife of over 40 years predeceased him last year.

He was 69 with 43 years of sobriety.

Along with his sons, Dennis (Traci) and Matthew, he is survived by his two grandchildren, Kaelyn and Drew, whom he adored most; brother, David; sisters, Deb O’Connor (Jim) and Diane Finney (Chris); plus several nieces, nephews, cousins, and the extended family experience.

Prior to his death, he completed his most revered project: he published his complete memoir as the stories told in The Franklin Trail and The Blue Highway.

A service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Evans-Nordby Funeral Homes, 6000 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 (www.evansnordby.com).

The service will be live-streamed via Zoom (meeting ID: 998 9285 9995 and password:Cruikshank) Memorial donations and gifts in honor of Daniel can go to Red Rock State Park at https://azstateparks.com/reserve/donation/ “Writer, wreader, wrebel, weirdo and retired from IBM.”

Information was provided by Evans-Nordby Funeral Homes of Osseo, Minnesota.

