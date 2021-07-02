OFFERS
Obituary: Justin David Stratford, 1983-2021

Justin David Stratford

Originally Published: July 2, 2021 1:10 p.m.

Justin David Stratford, of Rimrock, AZ, passed away on June 9, 2021.

Justin was born to Everett William Stratford and Cheryl Kay Dodson in Mesa, AZ in 1983.

He was the oldest of three siblings. His two younger siblings are Joshua Cyle, as well as Christina Anne-Marie Stratford.

Justin was a devoted husband and father, always happily planting a garden, barbecuing, and cooking for his family, even helping out with chores. He was always there to lend a helping hand to family, friends and co-workers when the opportunity presented itself, with a hearty handshake and a smile on his face.

Being a professional welder and fabricator, he was proudly employed as a team member at Pink Jeep Tours in Sedona, AZ. During time off from his job he was busy building a family business as owner and operator of his own business, High Desert Fabrication.

Justin is survived by his wife, Angela; daughters, Alexa, Emmie and Lillie and son, Ryatt Stratford; mother, Cheryl and stepfather, Mark Sullivan, all from Rimrock; and brother, Joshua Cyle Stratford. He also leaves behind his grandparents, Lorraine Seaman of Eckert, CO and Terry and Anne Stratford of Flagstaff, AZ and many other extended family members who love and miss him dearly. Rest in Peace, Justin.

There will be a Celebration of Life on behalf of Justin sometime close to his birthday, August 19, 2021.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.

Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

