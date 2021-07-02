Obituary: Justin David Stratford, 1983-2021
Justin David Stratford, of Rimrock, AZ, passed away on June 9, 2021.
Justin was born to Everett William Stratford and Cheryl Kay Dodson in Mesa, AZ in 1983.
He was the oldest of three siblings. His two younger siblings are Joshua Cyle, as well as Christina Anne-Marie Stratford.
Justin was a devoted husband and father, always happily planting a garden, barbecuing, and cooking for his family, even helping out with chores. He was always there to lend a helping hand to family, friends and co-workers when the opportunity presented itself, with a hearty handshake and a smile on his face.
Being a professional welder and fabricator, he was proudly employed as a team member at Pink Jeep Tours in Sedona, AZ. During time off from his job he was busy building a family business as owner and operator of his own business, High Desert Fabrication.
Justin is survived by his wife, Angela; daughters, Alexa, Emmie and Lillie and son, Ryatt Stratford; mother, Cheryl and stepfather, Mark Sullivan, all from Rimrock; and brother, Joshua Cyle Stratford. He also leaves behind his grandparents, Lorraine Seaman of Eckert, CO and Terry and Anne Stratford of Flagstaff, AZ and many other extended family members who love and miss him dearly. Rest in Peace, Justin.
There will be a Celebration of Life on behalf of Justin sometime close to his birthday, August 19, 2021.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.
Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.
- Rafael Fire ‘set’ status emerges as Prescott Forest preps for closure
- Rafael Fire is 11% contained
- Motorcyclist dies at hospital after Jerome crash
- Verde Valley surrounded by wildfires
- Rain minimally helps efforts with Verde Valley wildfires
- Woman's body found along Jerome hillside
- Body is found in ravine along SR89A in Cottonwood
- VOC Colt Grill remains in negotiations with county
- Blazin’ again: Cottonwood attraction to re-open
- Wind shift pushes wildfire smoke into Verde Valley
- Verde Valley surrounded by wildfires
- Rafael Fire ‘set’ status emerges as Prescott Forest preps for closure
- Cornville Fire at 1200 acres; evacuation orders lifted
- Backbone Fire burns west of Strawberry
- Two hiker deaths in Sedona area in 3-day span
- UPDATE: Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area
- Woman's body found along Jerome hillside
- Rafael Fire near Perkinsville grows to 10,000 acres
- ASU students react to Ducey’s order blocking mask and vaccination policies
- Yoga studio owner wants $300,000 from Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: