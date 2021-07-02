Verde Valley still somewhat smoky as new fires flare near Prescott

VERDE VALLEY —Thursday morning, the smell and sight of smoke seemed to return to linger in the Verde Valley, but it was considerably less noticeable by Friday.

With monsoon rains easing in and the Verde Valley’s two largest wildfires mostly contained, the focus can be shifted to air quality. An Arizona Department of Environmental Quality tracking station in Camp Verde continued to show spikes in unhealthful air conditions most mornings, though Friday was an exception.

The 79,000-acre Rafael Fire, northwest of Sedona, was 89% contained as of Friday morning. The Backbone Fire, steady at 41,000 acres east of Camp Verde, is 76% contained.

The amount of firefighters at each blaze is expected to drop dramatically in the days ahead, incident commanders said. Crews continue with mop-up, patrol, and suppression repair work on all flanks of the fire, watching for lightning strikes to ignite new flare-ups.

There are no longer any evacuation “go” orders in place at either fire and no main roads are closed. State Routes 260 and 87 are open from Camp Verde through Strawberry, Pine and Payson.

Nearly all sites in the Coconino, Prescott and Tonto national forests and Arizona state trust lands are closed. This is not expected to change over the Fourth of July weekend.

Prescott-area fires

Friday morning, Prescott National Forest was dealing with several small, new, lightning-ignited fires.

The Gunsight Fire started about 12 miles northwest of Chino Valley. It was estimated at 20-plus acres.

Some structures in the vicinity, to the east of the fire, which is burning near Gunsite Academy. A hand crew and four single-engine air tankers were working suppression in the rugged area, and an additional hand crew and engines were ordered.

The Tiger Fire had grown to about 1,700 acres as of Friday morning. It’s burning on steep, rugged terrain in the Castle Creek Wilderness, about 11 miles east of Crown King.

The Grief Fire, last reported as 0.25 of an acre, is located about six miles east of Cherry, burning grass and brush. Firefighters were able to make access Wednesday evening and were working to contain it

The Yellow Fire has burned about 113 acres about six miles north and east of Dugas, east of I-17. Firefighters and aircraft worked into the evening slowing forward progression.

Efforts were focused on getting a line around the perimeter of the fire as quickly and safely as possible.

Air quality

Heavy smoke may settle into canyon bottoms and low elevation communities in the Verde Valley over the next few mornings. However, it is unknown if smoke from fires to the south and west of Mingus Mountain will have an impact.

Terri Farneti of Yavapai County Community Health Services, in a news release, said the Arizona Department of EQ is forecasting smoke to disperse toward the southwest, with light to moderate smoke impacts possible in Paulden, Chino Valley, and Prescott. There is a chance for brief heavy impacts in these areas, especially if cloud cover moves over, allowing smoke to drop closer to the ground.

Early mornings are usually the worst time for wildfire smoke Farneti said. As temperatures warm during the day, there are stronger winds that disperse the smoke. As temperatures cool at night, winds generally calm down and smoke settles to the ground, flowing from higher elevations to lower elevations, much like water.

However, smoke can deviate from this typical pattern depending on weather conditions.

If you can see less than five miles, the air quality is unhealthy for young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma, or other respiratory illness; they should minimize outdoor activity.

These people should reschedule outdoor recreational activities to a day with better air quality.

It is OK for adults in good health to be out and about, but they should periodically check visibility and reduce strenuous outside activities, especially when fires are nearby.